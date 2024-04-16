Toast Expands Commitment to Enterprise Brands with Launch of Restaurant Management Suite

New features give restaurant brands exclusive data and insights, control and support, and access to valuable integrations and APIs

Boston, MA — Toast, the digital platform built for restaurants, announced the launch of its new Restaurant Management Suite. Powered by insights from more than 100,000 restaurant locations including hundreds of multi-unit brands like Caribou Coffee, Papa Gino’s & D’Angelo, Bar Louie, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and more, Toast’s Restaurant Management Suite provides enterprise brands with the data and insights, control and support, and integrations they need to better manage their businesses.

“To succeed in today’s competitive environment, enterprise operators need intuitive tools and readily available insights at the location and corporate levels to help them manage administrative complexity and make the right decisions as they grow,” said Steve Fredette, President and Co-Founder of Toast. “The size and diversity of our customer base give Toast unique insights into what operational excellence and top-notch performance look like across the industry. With innovations like Benchmarking and improved tools like Multi-Location Management and Menu Manager and Publishing Center, Restaurant Management Suite is designed to help restaurants of any size, especially multi-unit brands, perform at their best and grow.”

Advanced Restaurant Analytics Provides New Data and Insights Leveraging an AI-based Classification Tool to Enable Teams to Make Better Decisions Across Locations

According to a recent Toast survey, top challenges for operators include the administrative aspects of the restaurant business, including managing multiple service channels and locations, and interpreting guest data.1 With Advanced Restaurant Analytics, restaurant brands can provide their teams with detailed data and insights to know what’s happening across their locations — and why — to make better business decisions. Advanced Restaurant Analytics provides greater clarity into a restaurant brand’s sales and menu performance, including location-level reporting and competitive benchmarking tools.

Advanced Restaurant Analytics includes:

Coming soon Benchmarking tool that will enable leaders to compare restaurant and menu category performance against aggregated data from Toast restaurants categorized and analyzed leveraging an AI-based classification tool. We expect the Benchmarking features to include the ability for restaurants to compare sales and order volume by restaurant type and menu performance based on food and beverage categories. With access to aggregated data from the network of Toast restaurants, operators can further analyze comparisons by location radius, day, week, month, and preceding time period. With the Benchmarking tool, a cafe could compare their sales and order volume of lattes over a particular time frame to the average sales for cafes using Toast in their region. These tools are designed to help operators more easily identify possible opportunities to drive revenue through things like new menu items, limited-time offers, or updated pricing. Benchmarking is available now to select users.

Enhanced Publishing Center for Menus and Improved Multi-Location Management Allow Brands To Take Control of Their Operations and Designed to Reduce Workload for Corporate Teams

Restaurant Management Suite makes it easy for leaders to take control of their operations at scale, make changes quickly, and is designed to reduce the administrative workload for corporate teams. The Menu Manager and Publishing Center feature enables teams to effectively manage their menus across locations, including scheduling menu items and price changes for the future, allowing managers to react quickly to changing guest needs and operational costs. Multi-Location Management allows restaurants to efficiently manage and standardize configurations and settings across large location footprints. Enhanced settings management will make it easier to copy virtually any aspect of restaurant configuration across multiple locations.

“With hundreds of locations across multiple geographies, brands like ours need the ability to reduce complexity and manage our operations at scale,” said Adam Kinsinger, Director of Technology at WaBa Grill, an over 190 locations fast-casual brand founded in Southern California. “Toast’s consistent investment in enterprise-grade Multi-Location Management and Menu Management tools has made it easier for our teams to drive operational consistency, make settings and menu changes quickly, and reduce administrative workload. Whenever our IT or operations teams can more easily copy a setting or make menu changes across our footprint, it frees them up to focus on other tasks and building for the future.”

Additionally, Toast’s Restaurant Management Suite empowers brands to better manage their business with:

Partner Integrations + Toast API access: Operators can seamlessly share data between Toast and widely used third-party tools via easy-to-use integrations with 200+ partners. Toast Application Programming Interface (API) access enables brands to share data between Toast and custom apps. Toast APIs also empower brands to build robust custom apps.

Operators can seamlessly share data between Toast and widely used third-party tools via easy-to-use integrations with 200+ partners. Toast Application Programming Interface (API) access enables brands to share data between Toast and custom apps. Toast APIs also empower brands to build robust custom apps. E2EE + P2PE payment security solutions: The Toast platform and all devices provide End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) to enable a high degree of payment security for enterprise brands and their guests. Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) security solutions are also available to meet their security requirements if needed.

The Toast platform and all devices provide End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) to enable a high degree of payment security for enterprise brands and their guests. Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) security solutions are also available to meet their security requirements if needed. Enterprise Toast Care: Fully included ongoing support specifically designed for the more complex configurations, tech stacks, and scale of enterprise brands. Enterprise care agents have deep knowledge of the specific configurations, settings, and integrations used by the brands they cover to help resolve issues faster. Enterprise care agents are equipped to support issues that arise with more complex tech stacks.



Restaurant Management Suite functionality is available to restaurants of all sizes and types in tiered offerings to meet the unique needs of different customers, from small and medium-sized restaurants to enterprise brands.

1To help better understand the restaurant industry, Toast conducted a blind survey of 847 vSMB/SMB restaurant decision-makers from May 26, 2023 to June 20, 2023. Respondents were not made aware that Toast was fielding the study. Panel providers granted incentives to restaurant respondents for participation. Using a standard margin of error calculation, at a confidence interval of 95%, the margin of error on average is +/- 3%.

