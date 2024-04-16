Fish, Food & Allied Workers (FFAW) Applauds New Deal on Crab Pricing, but Says System Still Needs Fixing

Deal starts at $3 per pound, increased market share for harvesters
The head of the province’s fisheries union says a deal struck Sunday evening brings stability for crab harvesters this season but the process has to be overhauled to prevent more disruption in the future.
Fish, Food & Allied Workers president Greg Pretty says it’s time to end the final offer selection process, in which harvesters and producers each put forward a proposal and an independent panel has to select one or the other without compromise.
