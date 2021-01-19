Marine Toxin Still Jinxing Crab and Clam Seasons

ILWACO — It’s a new year but one old problem isn’t going away. The marine toxin domoic acid is now expected to delay the start of commercial crab season into February, while the toxin level found in razor clams continues to torpedo recreational digging.

Additional delay of the Dungeness crab season became official Jan. 15 with an announcement of Jan. 8 test results of up to 76 parts per million in the guts of crab harvested off Long Beach. Federal rules preclude harvest when tests show more than 30 ppm.

This means a continuing closure for the entire coast from Cape Falcon, Oregon north to the U.S./Canada border.

