Introducing Toast Delivery Services: a Flat-Rate Delivery Platform Built Exclusively to Benefit Restaurants

BOSTON– Toast, a leading restaurant management platform, today unveiled Toast Delivery Services™ to enable restaurants of all sizes with an on-demand delivery network of local drivers — free of unpredictable, high-percentage commissions. Toast Delivery Services™ provides restaurant owners with the flexibility to offer food delivery for a simple, flat rate; when compared to third party delivery marketplaces, a restaurant processing $5,000 in delivery saves over $600 per month in commission fees with Toast.

Toast empowers restaurants of all sizes to eliminate unpredictable, high-percentage 3rd commission fees, offer local delivery, & control the guest experience to keep sales humming during the COVID-19 health crisis & beyond with Toast Delivery Services™Tweet this

Jarett Berke, owner and operator of Lou’s Restaurant & Bakery in Hanover, New Hampshire said, “I’m worried about the future of our industry. If we continue to allow delivery apps to charge exorbitant fees and claim all of our profit as their own, we will never recover from the changes brought on by the pandemic. Most of us have profit margins in the single digits; yet, delivery companies charge up to 30 percent on every order. We should have access to our customer data. Toast is committed to helping us make this happen.”

Top Benefits of Toast Delivery Services™ and Commission-Free Digital Ordering

Toast Delivery Services™ is an on-demand solution that does not require a Toast Point of Sale or Toast Hardware purchase. Specifically designed to help the restaurant community adapt during the COVID-19 health crisis and beyond, Toast Delivery Services™ empowers any restaurant to service any delivery order, as well as:

● Eliminate high third party commission fees: with flat-rate pricing, restaurants can offer delivery and maintain control of their costs. Restaurateurs pay one flat service fee per order – the cost to deliver within a five mile radius is under $8, versus a percent of sales.

● Take control of expenses: unlike traditional third party delivery platforms, restaurants have complete flexibility to pass some or all of the delivery fees on to guests. In addition, restaurants can easily maintain separate menus to increase their profit on digital orders.

● Own the guest relationship: with Toast Delivery Services™, restaurateurs capture all guest data and can build one-to-one relationships with their customer base while offering safe, contactless, delivery directly from their restaurant. Toast data shows that guests spend 25 percent more when ordering directly from a restaurant’s own website.

● Offer delivery for both phone and online orders: Toast Delivery Services™ is the only solution that enables restaurateurs to manage deliveries with both phone and online orders. Guests who want to speak to a person can simply call and request delivery; according to McKinsey, three-quarters of restaurant delivery orders are still placed by phone.

In addition to Toast Delivery Services™, Toast unveiled Toast Now™, a suite of on-demand, commission-free digital channels including Toast Online Ordering, a mobile ordering app called Toast TakeOut, and electronic gift cards. No Toast Hardware or Toast Point of Sale purchase is required to use Toast Now™ and it’s free for the first three months.

“At Toast, we’re hyper-focused on helping the restaurant community not only navigate the COVID-19 health crisis, but also take control of the guest experience so restaurants can thrive when the industry begins to recover,” said Aman Narang, president and co-founder of Toast. “In the last month, we launched two products critical to the industry’s success: Toast Now™ and Toast Delivery Services™. Both tools allow restaurants to not only survive in these uncertain times but also prepare for a world where guests will continue to expect a seamless omnichannel experience.”

Restaurant owners and operators can learn more about Toast Delivery Services here and Toast Now here. To learn more about Toast’s call on the federal government to better support the restaurant community during the COVID-19 health crisis, see here.

About Toast

Launched in 2013, Toast is democratizing technology for restaurants of all sizes. Built exclusively for restaurants and driven by a passion to enable their success, Toast connects employees, operations, and guests on an easy-to-use platform so restaurateurs can stay one step ahead of a rapidly evolving hospitality market. Tens of thousands of restaurants partner with Toast to increase revenue, streamline operations, retain great employees, and create raving fans. Toast was named to Fortune’s 2020 Best Workplaces in Technology, 2020 Forbes Fintech 50, 2019 SXSW Interactive Innovation Finals, and 2019 Forbes Cloud 100. Learn more at www.toasttab.com.