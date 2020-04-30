Sugar Decorations & Inclusions Market Worth $ 2.1 Billion by 2025

CHICAGO — According to the new market research report “Sugar Decorations & Inclusions Market by Type (Jimmies, Quins, Dragees, Nonpareils, Single Pieces, Caramel Inclusions, and Sanding & Coarse Sugar), Colorant (Natural and Artificial), Application, End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025”,published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Sugar Decorations & Inclusions Market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the sugar decorations & inclusions market include the rise in the consumption of bakery products, such as cakes & pastries, the increasing demand for value-added and textured products among consumers, and the growth of economies that enable high acceptance of these products.

The jimmies segment is projected to account for the largest share in the sugar decorations & inclusions market, followed by the caramel inclusions segment during the forecast period.

Jimmies are rainbow-colored chunks used as toppings for cake decorations and ice-cream decorations. They are readily available in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Jimmies are available in mixed and variety of colors. It is mainly used in bakery and confectionery products, which are projected to drive its demand in the foodservice industry. Food manufacturers are developing jimmies of different colors and textures. These trends are projected to favor the growth of jimmies in the sugar decorations & inclusions market.

