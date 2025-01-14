Little Leaf Farms Named One of Instacart’s Fastest-Growing Brands of 2024

With 2024 officially behind us, I’m excited to share that Little Leaf Farms – the country’s #1 brand of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled environment agriculture (CEA) – has once again been named to Instacart’s annual list of the fastest-growing emerging brands!

As one of Instacart’s fastest-growing brands, and the fastest growing packaged salad brand in the country (according to Nielsen), Little Leaf Farms continued its expansion in 2024 with the opening of a third greenhouse on its McAdoo, PA site and breaking ground on a fourth set to open this fall.

The additional acreage will further Little Leaf Farms’ retail presence in the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest regions, advancing the brand’s progress toward its goal to provide fresh, crispy, long-lasting leafy greens to all.

Additionally, the brand expanded its line of popular line of Salad Kits this year with the release of its Sesame Ginger Salad Kit, and introduced its new Sweet & Crispy lettuce blend to its portfolio, continuing to bring new, high-quality products to consumers.