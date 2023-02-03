BDA/Dorot Farm Launches the New Line at Fruit Logistica 2023 in Berlin

BDA/Dorot Farm, the number one exporter of fresh and sweet carrots from Israel, is launching the new line of product for the new season at the Fruit Logistica in Berlin on February 8, 2023.

“Our new line of product including conventional carrots, new organic carrots, and rainbow carrots for food services and retailers” says Ami Ben-Dror, CEO of BDA/Dorot Farm. “All of our products for food service and retail are very high quality and food safety “adds Ami Ben-Dror.

“The new crop for the season looks good, and I’m very happy with the field’s conditions.” says Ami Ben-Dror. “We will be ready to deliver our new crop to all of our loyal customers around the world” adds Ami Ben-Dror.

People can see the new line of product at the Fruit Logistica in Berlin on February 8, 2023, at Hall 7.2c – Booth B-11.

BDA/Dorot Farm Number 1 Grower Group, is the number 1 exporter of fresh and sweet carrots around the world, exporting to North America, Europe, and Africa. Our jumbo carrots and cello carrots are delivered fresh direct from our farm to the customers.

For more information about Dorot Farm fresh and sweet carrots, please visit www.dorotfarm.com. BDA/Dorot Farm headquarters are located in New York.

For additional information please call 516-882-2018.