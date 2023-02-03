Allegiance Premieres Green Way Markets on DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY – Allegiance Retail Services, a leading retailer owned grocery co-op that includes Morton Williams, D’Agostino, and Gristedes, announces the opening of Green Way Markets on DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn, NY. The supermarket officially opened its doors this January bringing new premium grocery products coupled with competitive pricing to the area. This is the fifth supermarket to open in the tri-state area under the Green Way Markets banner which promotes being “A better shopping experience.” The supermarket will focus on delivering fresh, natural foods and organics, gluten-free products as well as traditional groceries. It will also feature Rancher’s Legend beef, a steakhouse quality beef at supermarket prices, along with wild-caught seafood.

The 8,000 sf. market is owned and operated by Rowhie Said, a lifelong grocer who has managed his family’s grocery stores in the Flatbush and Prospect Park areas of Brooklyn. He selected the DeKalb Avenue location as it provided the perfect setting to bring in a small, but high-quality grocery. “Green Way Markets is a modern-day supermarket banner perfect for the neighborhood, which is in the midst of a gentrification. We are offering a broad range of lines at affordable price points to accommodate the purchasing needs of all our customers. We are especially excited about the extensive selection of organic and natural lines of produce.”

“We are proud to support the growth of our members as they open new stores and banners,” said John T. Derderian, President, COO, Allegiance Retail Services. “Independent, family-owned markets are essential in catering to the tastes and needs of particular neighborhoods, especially in the New York City area where cultures and demographics can vary within blocks of one another.”

Rowhie Said designed and built the grocery store from the ground up, of which he is extremely proud. Located at 825 DeKalb Avenue, the store offers a full complement of service and specialty departments as well as a strong selection of grocery merchandised to the trade area demographics. Green Way Markets also provide a strong customer loyalty program, digital coupon offers and online shopping options.

The store hours are Mon – Sun: 7am to 10pm.