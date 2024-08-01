Bengard Ranch Welcomes Ken Silveira as New President

SALINAS, CA – Bengard Ranch, one of the premier vegetable grower/shippers, is pleased to announce Ken Silveira will be joining as President. Silveira brings 35 years of fresh produce experience to the team. Prior to joining Bengard Ranch, Silveira was the Chief Executive Officer of Inn Foods, served as President of Mastronardi Produce-West for 14 years, and spent 20 years with Tanimura & Antle ending his tenure there with five years as President/Chief Operating Officer. Silveira also served on the Board of Directors at the Fresh Produce and Floral Council, Stemilt Growers, Earthbound Farms and as Chair of the International Fresh-cut Produce Association.

Bardin Bengard, Chief Executive Officer and board member said, “Ken is an ideal leader to help guide us to the next level. His knowledge of the issues facing today’s grower/shipper community regarding retail consolidation, building customer relationships, and working with both the commodity and value-added sides of the business will serve him extremely well.” Bengard added that, “Ken’s strategic insight and inherent management abilities will allow him to inspire our strong team and continue Bengard Ranch’s legacy of quality and excellence as we enhance our organization for future growth.”

Kirk Martin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bengard Ranch shared, “on behalf of the Bengard family and the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Ken to Bengard Ranch.

We are extremely impressed with Ken’s extensive leadership experience, track record, and clear passion for this great industry. We are confident he is well positioned to bring extraordinary value to the company and will continue to drive success for future generations.”

Silveira started on July 22 and stated, “I am incredibly excited to be joining Bengard Ranch. Their legacy of quality is unparalleled in fresh produce. I’m fortunate to have worked with industry-leading companies throughout my career and Bengard Ranch’s assets offer the greatest opportunity and future possibilities of any I’ve ever seen. Surrounded by a strong board, our long-tenured senior management team is looking to leverage the family’s 63 years of knowledge, experience, and success to compete at the highest levels of the industry. I thrive in family-owned businesses and Bengard Ranch’s rich culture and values are second to none.”

Founded in 1961, Bengard Ranch is a vertically integrated company, farming on nearly 20,000 acres, controlling all aspects of the operation and providing the highest quality year-round vegetables available on the market today. With operations in California, Arizona, Florida and Mexico, Bengard supplies fresh vegetables to leading retail, foodservice, distributors and processing organizations throughout North America.

For information about Bengard Ranch, visit its website at www.bengardranch.com or contact Ken Silveira at 831-296-8417.