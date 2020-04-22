Black Gold Farms Digs Into Texas Reds

Grand Forks, ND – Black Gold Farms retail customers can soon expect to see fresh red potatoes from Pearsall, TX. Shipments of the fresh red potatoes will start the first week of May 2020 and will continue until the beginning of June. The COVID-19 pandemic created a strong demand for potatoes and took a toll on the supply in March and April. Therefore, Black Gold Farms anticipates retail customers will be very excited to receive shipments of fresh, red potatoes.

“We’ve been able to manage demand as best as we can during this difficult time. However, there’s nothing better than seeing the harvesters run and getting our own fresh red potatoes in the market,” commented Keith Groven, Director of Operations. “The Texas crop is quite special every year – it’s the first of our fresh potatoes getting into the market, and Texas offers up the most beautiful red of all red potatoes,” Groven says.

The growing season was relatively uneventful — which is how Black Gold Farms likes it. “There was a light freeze early on that delayed the maturity of our first planted acres, but the impact will be minimal. Aside from that, it’s been a nice growing season. Our team has done a fantastic job in raising the best and most beautiful red potatoes in Texas” says Steve Wright, Pearsall, TX Farm Manager.

Groven explains, “Local retailers have witnessed the demand that Texas-grown red potatoes can generate. The superior quality and local service we are able to deliver also is very valuable”. Texas locally grown 5# poly packaging and half bins are available for Texas Locally Grown programs.

Harvest will run until June 1st in Pearsall, TX. Once harvest wraps up in Texas, Black Gold Farms will transition harvest operations to their Missouri crop.

###

Black Gold Farms is a fourth-generation family farm and grower, shipper, marketer of all types of Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, and other commodities. They have an extensive network of farm locations throughout the United States, and are headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Black Gold Farms is committed to doing business that provides for quality, innovation, service and transparency with all their business partners.

For more information go to www.blackgoldfarms.com