Bonsai Produce Improves Loading Times With New Check-In System

Bonsai Produce & Distribution, a prominent distributor and wholesaler of fresh produce in the southeastern US, recently unveiled a new driver check-in kiosk at its Atlanta, GA distribution center. This kiosk, a secure and user-friendly tool, is designed to enhance communication between warehouse staff and drivers, ultimately streamlining the loading process.

With the implementation of the kiosk, drivers can easily check in, verify their identities, and begin the loading process in a secure and efficient manner. The system eliminates the need for manual check-ins and reduces wait times, resulting in a faster loading process and drivers getting back on the road quickly. Automated bills of lading (BOLs) streamline the process, ensuring that the warehouse staff can sign the documents once loading is complete, and the driver can sign and print the documents at the kiosk. Customers receive a copy of the BOL via email and notice that their product is on the way.

Not only does the check-in kiosk simplify the loading process, but it also provides Bonsai Produce with detailed data that can be analyzed to make informed decisions about the loading process. This allows Bonsai Produce to ensure that the loading process is efficient and effective, ultimately leading to better service for its clients.

Joel Ferrara, CEO of Bonsai Produce & Distribution, expects that “this new process will provide a more pleasant experience for the drivers and a more efficient loading process, ultimately providing a better client experience with trucks arriving at their door faster.”

The installation of the driver check-in kiosk at the Atlanta distribution center is just one of many advancements to come for Bonsai Produce & Distribution. With this new technology in place, the company is well-positioned to continue delivering high-quality service to its customers while improving efficiency and productivity.

About Bonsai Produce & Distribution

Bonsai Produce & Distribution is an Atlanta, GA based produce distributor that specializes in supplying high-quality fresh produce to foodservice distributors, and wholesalers throughout the United States. Through a vast network of growers across all U.S. regions, and a combined 50 years of produce experience, Bonsai Produce strives to enrich the buying experience with a ‘whatever it takes’ attitude in sourcing over 100 commodities in a multitude of varieties, sizes, and packings. Founder and CEO, Joel Ferrara, believes that Bonsai Produce is greater than the products it sells – it is also the services it provides. Putting the customer at the forefront of its operations ensures an ever-evolving customer experience tailored to fit their needs.