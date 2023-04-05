New OPS Ed Session Announced Powered by Plants: How World-Class Athletes Are Changing the Way We Eat

(Monterey, CA) As plant-based and vegetarian meals continue to gain in popularity, world-class athletes are helping to lead the trend by abandoning traditional meat protein-based diets for plant-based ones and touting their benefits for health and athletic performance. Powered by Plants: How World-Class Athletes Are Changing the Way We Eat is a special two-hour educational session at Organic Produce Summit 2023 that will explore how athletes have switched to plant-based diets and the positive benefits they have seen in their performance, health, and quality of life as a result.

Moderated by American cyclist and Olympic medalist Dotsie Bausch, this session will feature a star-studded lineup of plant-based advocates sharing their stories on how a diet rich in plants can help athletes improve their performance by decreasing weight, creating leaner bodies, improving stamina, protecting immunity, and preventing excess inflammation. Panelists for the session will include: Robert Cheeke, champion bodybuilder and New York Times bestselling author of Plant-Based Athlete; Derrick Morgan, former National Football League linebacker for the Tennessee Titans; Ella Magers, renowned coach and fitness expert; Dr. Jim Loomis, medical director at the Barnard Medical Center in Washington DC and former team internist of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team; and Jason Wrobel, a world-renowned leader in organic raw vegan cuisine, culinary education, and health entertainment.

Since concluding a prolific professional cycling career that produced a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, eight US national championships, two Pan American gold medals, and a world record, Bausch has become a powerful influencer for plant-based eating for athletes and non-athletes alike. Named one of the top 20 most influential vegans in the world by VegNews magazine, she uses her soapbox and her degree in plant-based nutrition to advocate for dietary justice, planet earth, and animals.

Research shows that plant-based diets keep athletes’ hearts strong by reversing plaque, bringing down blood pressure and cholesterol, and reducing weight—resulting in better performance. Powered by Plants is an opportunity to hear from athletes and authority figures on the benefits of a plant-based diet and will offer practical messaging for OPS attendees to incorporate in their product marketing.

“For 35 years of my life, I ate a typical diet of animal foods, but when I made the switch to plant-based eating just two years before I won the Olympic silver medal in cycling, I was astounded at the effects it had on my performance. My inflammation dramatically decreased, which led to my recovery time accelerating; my strength improved, and my endurance and energy expanded way beyond what I even thought possible,” Bausch said. “Our ed session panel looks forward to talking with leaders of the fresh produce industry on the value of plant-based foods and how to engage with consumers with important messaging opportunities on the benefits of plant-based and vegetarian diets.”

Plant-based or plant-forward eating focuses on foods primarily from plants. This includes not only fruits and vegetables but also nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans. With the fresh produce department serving as the foundation of plant-based foods, growers and marketers of organic fruits and vegetables have an extraordinary opportunity to increase sales while helping to improve the health of consumers across the globe.

Organic Produce Summit 2023 is a two-day event specifically designed to bring together organic fresh produce growers, shippers, and processors with retailers and buying organizations from across North America. The seventh annual event will be held July 12-13 in Monterey, CA.

Powered by Plants is part of the 2023 OPS educational program, which will feature five ed sessions as well as a pair of keynotes. The seventh annual OPS will also include a selection of field tours for retailers and buyers, a gala opening night reception, and a sold-out trade show floor featuring over 170 producers and processors of organic fresh produce from across North America and the globe. Additionally, several new activities are planned for OPS attendees and will be announced in the coming weeks.

About OPS:

The Organic Produce Summit was started in 2016 and is the only event dedicated exclusively to bringing together organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors with retail and buying organizations from across the globe.