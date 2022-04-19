Boskovich Fresh Food Group Launches Green Fork, an Inventive, Fresh, New Line of Salad Kits, Tender Leaves, Salad Blends, and Packaged Veggies

OXNARD, Calif. — Boskovich Fresh Food Group subsidiary Fresh Prep, LLC, the processing arm of the historic company, brings an exciting new retail line, Green Fork, to the industry this month with 11 SKUs. Green Fork is set to change the way customers think about meals with inviting and playful prepackaged salad kits, tender leaves, salad blends, and packaged vegetables. A family-owned, industry mainstay for over 100 years, Boskovich Fresh Food Group is best known for its multi-generational knowledge and commitment to sustainable farming practices, its food safety excellence, and its consistent product quality across conventional and organic items. The company is also one of the very few vertically integrated produce companies that grows, processes, packs, and delivers its own products.

Deep Silver, Senior Director of Marketing at Fresh Prep, LLC and Boskovich Family Farms, shepherded the development of the new line as a way to bring new personality and an elevated, youthful edge to the pre-packaged category. Silver observed that no brand in the category appealed to younger, millennial consumers from a recipe, convenience, and relevancy standpoint. With playful packaging and chef-driven recipes, Green Fork finally fills this gap in grocery offerings and is poised to capture new customers.

Said Silver, “Green Fork is an opportunity to welcome younger consumers seeking consistency and healthy, convenient options to our brands and improve sales within the demographic for our retail partners.”

Working closely with Chef Andrew Hunter (of Wolfgang Puck, Niman Ranch, and Kikkoman R&D fame), the team focused on the fresh produce that put Boskovich on the map in the first place.

The exciting new line waves goodbye to boring bagged salads of the past by introducing modern flavors and delicious combinations – all with the Boskovich promise of maintaining crisp freshness longer. Green Fork will launch with two salad kits, Slammin’ Sesame and Marvelous Mediterranean, two tender leaves, Awesome Arugula and Sweet Baby Spinach, two salad blends, Garden Party and Simply Spring, and five pre-packaged vegetables, Cilantro Pronto, Italian-O Parsley, Curiously Curly Parsley, Radish Squad, and Bae-Bae Bok Choy.

There’s something extra special about the veggies, too; they each come with individual UPC codes, a first for the category, making self-checkout a breeze. The packaging was developed using research showing that customers are more concerned about food safety in light of the pandemic. The pre-packaged produce reassures shoppers that the vegetables aren’t sitting in open air or being handled by others. Lastly, the label spotlights the Boskovich farmers that bring so many delicious foods to plates.

Keep up with the unbe-leaf-able freshness of Green Fork on Instagram and Facebook. Interested retail partners can visit https://www.greenforkfresh.com/ and https://www.boskovichfarms.com/fresh-prep-products/green-fork/, or email gwelch@boskovichfarms.com.

About Boskovich Family Farms:

Since 1915, the name Boskovich has been synonymous with fresh quality produce. It all began when Stephen Boskovich, a young Croatian immigrant, began farming on seven acres of land in California’s San Fernando Valley. In 2021, four generations later, Boskovich Fresh Food Group is still family owned and operated. The company grows on more than 18,000 acres in California, Mexico, Nevada, and Arizona, producing over 30 different fruit and vegetable crops year-round and over 150 retail and grocery items. The vertically integrated organization is grouped into three arms: Boskovich Family Farms for sales of conventional commodity vegetables, Fresh Prep for processing and value-added vegetables, and 4Seasons Farms for operations and management of growing acres. The words of the Boskovich family farmers best sum up their success: “We Never Stop Growing.”