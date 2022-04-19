Church Brothers Expands Retail Sales Team

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers Farms is expanding its sales team as the company continues to grow its retail sales program.

Produce veteran Jason Grolnick joined the company as a new retail account manager. Grolnick has more than 25 years’ experience in the fresh produce industry having spent time with companies such as Markon Cooperative, Newstar Fresh Foods, Tanimura & Antle and Ippolito. His specific role at Church Brothers will be to support current retail customers and continue the expansion of the company’s retail program. Grolnick joins Kate Dutra in that role, and both report to Alex McCloskey, vice president of retail business development

In another personnel move designed to support its retail program, the company named Lisa Dennis director of sales operations.

“Lisa’s role will be to coordinate between our production and shipping departments to overcome any logistical obstacles that may impede the stellar customer service Church Brothers is known for,” said Rick Russo, senior vice president of sales and marketing.

To that end, the company is investing in data driven projects that will assist in short-and long-term crop forecasting, provide real time internal supply chain visibility and help balance daily market demands with current production systems.

Tom Bramers continues as director of sales with an increased focus on supply and demand market dynamics, revenue management and day to day sales activities. Bramers and Dennis will share management responsibilities for the internal sales staff.

“As we continue to expand our retail business, it’s important to add support in all areas of our business – across retail and foodservice with our full line of value added and commodity products,” Russo said.

