BranchOut Food Announces Third Contract with Nation’s Largest Retailer, to Total $8M in Annualized Revenue

BranchOut Food’s dried fruit products expected to enter 1,400 stores in September 2024

BEND, Ore. — BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a pioneering food technology company and producer of dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products, announced it has expanded its existing relationship with the nation’s largest retailer. The new agreement brings the total annualized value of commitments from the retailer to over $8.0 million annually.

Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food, said, “We are excited to announce BranchOut Food has signed its third contract with the nation’s largest retailer, highlighting our growing relationship. BranchOut’s private label offering is a key segment of our business and we are very pleased to be adding contracts with leading retailers across the country, adding long term value for stakeholders.”

Along with its established relationship with the nation’s largest retailer, BranchOut Food has built a strong relationship with the nation’s largest club warehouse retailer, reporting product success and repeat orders in the retailer’s Bay Area and Southern California regions.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by its licensed dehydration technology. The company’s GentleDry Technology is the next generation in dehydration technology, preserving up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh fruits and vegetables. BranchOut’s technology is protected by more than 17 patents. BranchOut Food is proud to be a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier. For more information about BranchOut Food Inc. and its products, please visit www.branchoutfood.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate”, “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.