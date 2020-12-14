Brighter Bites Appoints Chelsea Collins to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, TX – Brighter Bites, a nonprofit organization that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, announces the addition of Chelsea Collins to its board of directors to further strengthen community relations in its seven cities and continue to develop the company’s nutrition education pillar.

“Chelsea Collins has a strong track record of engaging communities and bringing people together,” said Lisa Helfman, founder and board chair of Brighter Bites. “We are thrilled to have her guidance as we build stronger relationships within the communities and schools we serve as we carry out our mission to create communities of health through fresh food.”

Collins has educated youth in charter and private school systems, including within the KIPP Network Schools program and the Kinkaid School. She also directed the Engineering Math and Science Summer Institute, a collaborative program with the Houston Independent School District (HISD) targeting under-represented minority students, and co-chaired the National Association of Independent School’s (NAIS) People of Color Conference and was an Aspiring Heads Fellow through NAIS.

Food literacy is a deep root of Brighter Bites and with over 20 years of experience educating students, Collins is a natural fit to enhance Brighter Bites’ board. A longtime Houstonian, Collins recently made the move to San Antonio where she currently serves as the head of school for St. Luke’s Episcopal and is pursuing a doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from Texas A&M University.

“Education has always been a passion of mine,” said Collins. “To be able to combine my enthusiasm for education with an organization I believe in wholeheartedly is something that greatly excites me. I’m honored to work with the incredible team at Brighter Bites to engage with the principals, teachers and families in the cities in which we serve, providing them with a strong sense of community, as well as the fresh food and nutrition education they need so much right now.”

To accomplish the goal of making fresh produce more accessible to families in need and ultimately improving health outcomes, Brighter Bites utilizes three pillars; produce distribution, nutrition education and a fun food experience. To learn more about Brighter Bites, visit brighterbites.org, or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter or YouTube.

About Brighter Bites

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided nearly 40 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than 475,000 individuals (including teachers) in Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, and Southwest Florida. In 2021 Brighter Bites will expand its programming to Salinas, California. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.