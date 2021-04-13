California Grocers Association, Fresh Produce & Floral Council Set New Partnership Agreement

ANAHEIM, CA – The California Grocers Association (CGA) and Fresh Produce & Floral Council (FPFC) have agreed to form a new partnership, further linking the state’s grocery retail community and California produce and floral suppliers.

Through this joint effort the organizations will collaborate to grow membership, promote industry events, and share advertising and marketing opportunities.

“Produce plays a vital role in the way consumers eat and how the grocery industry serves its customers,” said Doug Scholz, Sr. Vice President, Business Development and Marketing. “This relationship offers our grocery community the chance to build a greater connection to these important grocery partners.”

The first-ever agreement between the two organizations, the partnership also includes reciprocal information sharing and elevated marketing opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to be solidifying the on-ramp between produce and floral companies and the grocery retail industry,” said Don Gann, FPFC Executive Director. “California’s produce and floral providers are essential to the state’s food marketplace, and through this partnership, I’m confident we’ll foster a thriving link between FPFC and CGA.”



FPFC 20201 Chairman Sean McClure of Professional Produce stated his excitement “We are looking forward to offering this newly formed partnership of both Association members to expand relations, develop educational content, and connect with additional retail executives, purchasing teams, and companies in the Fresh Produce and Floral industry.”

While CGA’s primary focus is on government relations, FPFC is known for its events and networking opportunities. Leaders in both organizations believe these attributes are complimentary as they work to grow their associations in tandem.

The California Grocers Association is a non-profit, statewide trade association representing the food industry since 1898. CGA membership includes approximately 300 retail companies operating more than 6,000 stores in California and Nevada, and approximately 200 grocery supplier companies.

The mission of the Fresh Produce & Floral Council is to connect members to the information, education and professional network they need to increase knowledge, grow their businesses and collectively advance the industry. Our members include growers, shippers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors and retailers of produce and/or floral items.