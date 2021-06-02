FPFC Names Don Gann as President of the Council

ANAHEIM, CA – The Fresh Produce & Floral Council (FPFC) Board of Directors is happy to announce that Don Gann has been named as the President of the Fresh Produce & Floral Council.

Don Gann joined the FPFC after spending over 35 years with Stater Bros. Markets. Don was brought on to the FPFC staff in October of 2020 as the Interim Executive Director and quickly began diving in to the FPFC’s membership and events. Throughout 2020 and 2021, Don has been working with the Board and its committees planning for the future of the FPFC and what the events will look like moving forward. Don has made it his top priority to have important conversations and engage with its members to see how the FPFC can continue to bring additional value and inclusion to their membership.

Throughout his conversations within the Industry Don continues to reach out to Regional Associations and Trade Partners alike to explore and synergize relationships that can incorporate additional value within our membership. The most recent example was establishing the FPFC partnership with the California Grocers Association (CGA), “I am very excited to have Don as President, his long history of leadership and involvement in our Industry makes him an ideal individual for this role. We have every confidence he will continue to provide a positive impact and I personally look forward to working closely with him driving the association’s goals on behalf of the Board for all our members.” said FPFC 2021 Chairman of the Board, Sean McClure of Professional Produce.

The Fresh Produce & Floral Council has announced a 2021 Calendar of Events and is working on an exciting 2022 for our members, keep an eye out for more event announcements!

The mission of the Fresh Produce & Floral Council is to connect members to the information, education and professional network they need to increase knowledge, grow their businesses and collectively advance the industry.