California Strawberry Commission Partners with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce to Honor the California Strawberry Industry

The annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner honors local strawberry industry members and highlights their dedication to the community.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The California Strawberry Commission recently partnered with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce for the Annual Strawberry Industry Recognition Dinner held on April 19, 2024, at the Santa Maria Fairpark. This annual event brings together the Santa Maria Valley agriculture industry to celebrate and honor the people behind growing one of the area’s key commodities, strawberries.

The sold-out event hosted over 650 attendees, including strawberry farmers and industry members, local community businesses and local dignitaries. The event celebrated the start of a strong California strawberry season and spotlighted a local grower, Mayra Paniagua, and her impact in the Santa Maria Valley. In addition to industry highlights and entertainment, the evening also serves as a fundraiser to support the local youth community of Santa Maria Valley.

“This event is a reminder of the importance of the strawberry industry locally in Santa Maria and the state of California,” said Jeff Cardinale, director of communications at the California Strawberry Commission. “Accounting for summer and fall plantings, Santa Maria is the largest producing strawberry region in the country. And with peak season approaching, the entire country will be looking to Santa Maria to lead the way with beautiful, delicious strawberries for consumers to enjoy.”

This year, the Chamber awards local grower, Mayra Paniagua, with the Strawberry Industry Impact Award. Mayra is a second-generation strawberry farmer in the Santa Maria valley with a deep connection to the strawberry industry. Her parents migrated from Mexico, starting out as pickers and eventually moving up to owning their own farm, passing on a dedication to hard work and perseverance to Mayra and her siblings. After graduating from college, Mayra started Golden State Farms and has been building a thriving family business while training her siblings to do virtually every job necessary to produce delicious strawberries for people to enjoy across the nation. See more of Mayra’s story here.

“It’s such an honor to receive the Strawberry Industry Impact Award. Thank you to the California Strawberry Commission and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber for helping support dreams like mine,” said Mayra. “As a strawberry farmer, I am blessed to work alongside my family, our crew and other farmworkers every day. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the love and support from my community.”

In addition, the Chamber awarded California Giant Berry Farms with the Strawberry Industry Partner of the Year award.

