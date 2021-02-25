California’s Port of Hueneme Strengthens Trade with Top Partner Mexico

PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA – A delegation of Mexico’s top trade representatives visited the Port of Hueneme on Wednesday to strengthen their longstanding trading partnership. Led by Mr. Roberto Velasco Alvarez, Director General for North America and acting Undersecretary for North America at Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegation was welcomed with a socially distanced port tour and roundtable discussion of expanding and supporting trade between the Port and Mexico.

“Our on-going trading partnership with Mexico continues to grow, from the establishment of a Sister Port relationship with Port of Ensenada in 2015, to supporting trade through our various local customers importing and exporting cargo between our two great countries,” said Oxnard Harbor District President Jason Hodge. “We are committed to supporting the growth of this fruitful partnership.”

“The Port of Hueneme’s top imported and exported commodities by value with Mexico are passenger and commercial vehicles. With the increase of auto manufacturers relocating to Mexico, the Port anticipates growth from imports of passenger and commercial vehicles via short sea shipping,” said Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director. “Mexico remains our top trading partner at 20% of our tonnage market share, and we look forward to continuing this strategic partnership.” In addition to passenger and commercial vehicles, Hueneme also imports bananas, plantains, avocados, pineapples, heavy construction machinery, and tractors from Mexico.

The Port’s strong relationship with Mexico has enabled the local community to thrive, attracting companies including Chiquita, Del Monte, and Mission Produce to provide family-sustaining jobs for the community.

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. The Port is governed by five locally elected Port Commissioners. The Port moves $10.85 billion in goods each year and consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $1.7 billion in economic activity and creating 15,834 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $119 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit.