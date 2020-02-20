Carrier Transicold Rolls Out More Powerful Supra Truck Refrigeration Units

ATHENS, Ga. – Three new models have been added to Carrier Transicold’s next-generation Supra® series of diesel-powered truck refrigeration units, providing more powerful cooling choices for small to large box trucks. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

“These next-generation Supra units deliver improved capacities more efficiently, while using less fuel and refrigerant,” said Scott Parker, product manager, truck products, Carrier Transicold. “The new design reduces sound output by as much as 3 decibels relative to earlier models, making the new Supra series especially well-suited for nighttime urban deliveries. It also trims weight, resulting in units that weigh 5-9% less than comparable competitive units.”

Joining the Supra S6 model, which was introduced in 2019, are the S7, S8 and S9 models, providing solutions for trucks ranging from 10 to 28 feet in length. Using about 50% less refrigerant, all four models provide greater cooling capacity* than prior models – up to 20% more, depending on model and operating conditions.

“Improved efficiency means fuel economy is significantly improved,” Parker said. “For example, a Supra S7 unit consumes about 37% less fuel than its predecessor. When parked and operating on electric standby power, models in the new Supra series deliver refrigeration capacities* that approach or are equal to their capacities when engine-driven, surpassing some competitive products, which can lose up to a quarter of their capacity when running on electric standby.”

The platform’s new architecture streamlines the refrigeration system into a configuration using 42% fewer unique components than earlier models. To reduce service requirements, the series includes design enhancements, such as the use of maintenance-free fans and upgrades that enabled the oil-service interval to be extended by 33% to 2,000 hours, among other improvements.

A wrap-around honeycomb grille provides a more contemporary appearance and is removable for easy access to internal components.

The Supra series now features Carrier Transicold’s sophisticated APX™ control technology, providing intelligent performance optimization, automatic trip data recording and enhanced system diagnostics. Drivers can conveniently tap into the APX system’s functionality through the dash-mounted Cab Command™ control interface.

The new Supra series seamlessly integrates with Carrier Transicold’s eSolutions™ telematics offering, enabling remote monitoring and control of the refrigeration system, GPS location data, geofencing and many more capabilities.

For additional details on the new Supra diesel-powered truck refrigeration units, turn to the experts in Carrier Transicold’s North America dealer network.

*At AHRI test points – Standard for Performance Rating of Mechanical Transport Refrigeration Units, Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute



