Category Partners, LLC, Welcomes New Addition to its Business Development Team to Drive Growth

Idaho Falls, ID – Category Partners, LLC, a leading provider of data and insights solutions to the perishable industries, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Julie DeWolf as Director of Business Development, reporting to Aimee Smith, Senior Vice President of Business Development.

Julie brings over 20 years’ experience in the produce industry, most recently at one of the largest produce companies in the US. With a background as a CPA and years of experience as a Shopper Marketing Director, she has the instincts and experience to drive sales for our clients and create value for stakeholders along the supply chain. Julie’s true love is working on collaborative, high-performing teams and fostering internal and external relationships that create value. She looks forward to building these relationships at Category Partners and with our clients.

Julie is a graduate of UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in business / economics. In her spare time she loves spending time with her college-age twins and taking kickboxing classes. She is an active industry volunteer, something she has done for the past 15 years and which has provided deep industry connections and lasting friendships.

“We are so pleased that Julie has agreed to join the Category Partners team,” said CEO Tom Barnes, of Category

Partners. “Her industry knowledge, connections, and commitment to excellence will bring tangible benefits to our clients in their quest to build business and master efficiencies.”

Category Partners is a firm specializing in insights, analysis, and research. They offer services in retail analytics, operational analytics, consumer research, and consulting for produce and other perishables categories. Category Partners is headquartered in Idaho Falls, ID.