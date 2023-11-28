Celebrate World Pear Day on December 2

MILWAUKIE, OREGON – Pear Bureau Northwest is announcing the 2023 celebration of its annual World Pear Day on December 2. Kicking off the 19th annual National Pear Month, this year’s World Pear Day offers consumers around the world the opportunity to celebrate with pears through live chef demos of new pear recipes.

“For the eighth annual World Pear Day celebration, USA Pears will once again be partnering with the online platform, Kittch, to showcase six popular chefs preparing a variety of global dishes,” says Jeff Correa, International Marketing Director, PBNW. The six hour long live demo pear-a-thon will feature recipes from Mexico, Canada, India, SE Asia and the US. Headlining the event will be a demo by Chef Mariano Sandoval from Mexico.

Kittch will live stream six hours of interactive demonstrations beginning at 12:00 PM Pacific to 6:00 PM. PBNW has also invited industry members and influencers to participate during the virtual chef’s table during the event. Following the event, a downloadable cookbook featuring the new recipes will be available at usapears.org.

Pear lovers around the world will also be able to celebrate by posting their own love of pears using #worldpearday and #nationalpearmonth.

“Our vision for World Pear Day since its inception has been to launch national pear month and to get people thinking about and eating tasty, healthy pears all around the world,” stated Kevin Moffitt, President and CEO of Pear Bureau Northwest. “It is very gratifying to see how the interactions have grown with many organizations worldwide, enhancing pear’s image as the affable and approachable celebrities of the fruit world that they are,” he concluded.

December is an optimal time to celebrate National Pear Month due to the abundance and variety of USA Pears, which are at their peak and available worldwide. The more than ten varieties of pears grown in Washington and Oregon include: Bosc, Green Anjou, Red Anjou, Bartlett, Starkrimson, Comice, Concorde, Forelle, Seckel and Red Bartlett.

ABOUT PEAR BUREAU NORTHWEST

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 84% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 700 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at info@usapears.com or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site, Trade.USAPears.org, or consumer site, USAPears.org.