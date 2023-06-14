CFIA: Battaglia’s Lorne Park Marketplace Brand Raspberries Recalled due to Norovirus

Summary

Product Raspberries

Issue Food – Microbial Contamination – Norovirus

What to do

Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products

Affected products

Battaglia’s Lorne Park Marketplace Raspberries 1 kg 8 88040 40010 9 Lot# 22227

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Norovirus contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.