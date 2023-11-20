CFIA: Various brands of Fresh Cut Fruit recalled due to Salmonella

Distribution: Alberta British Columbia Manitoba Possibly other provinces and territories

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Central Foods Co. JIT DNATA Salad- Fruit Dry Pack Combo 4 x 1.36 kg 6 28962 63187 1 All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 24 Central Foods Co. JIT Cantaloupe – Halves 6LB 2.72 kg 6 28962 67015 3 All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 24 Central Foods Co. JIT Honeydew Halves 6LB 2.72 kg 6 28962 67017 7 All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 24 Central Foods Co. JIT Pineapple – Halved 6LB 2.72 kg 6 28962 67019 1 All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 24 Central Foods Co. Cantaloupe Chunk 3/4″ 3X6LB 3 x 2.72 kg 6 28962 67014 6 All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 24 Central Foods Co. Honeydew Chunk 3/4″ 3X6LB 3 x 2.72 kg 6 28962 67016 0 All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 24 Central Foods Co. Pineapple Chunk 3/4″ 3X6LB 3 x 2.72 kg 6 28962 67018 4 All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 24 Central Foods Co. JIT Watermelon Chunks 6LB 2 x 1.36 kg 6 28962 67003 0 All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 20 Fresh Start Foods Salad-Fruit Deluxe Pres. Free

(Fruit Salad Deluxe- Preservatives Free) 3.6 kg 6 20868 10881 8 All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 27 Fresh Start Foods Pineapple-Spears 8 LBS

(Pineapple Spears) 3.6 kg 6 20868 12108 4 All Best By dates up to and including 23 DE 06

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.