CFIA: Various brands of Fresh Cut Fruit recalled due to Salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Produce November 20, 2023

Distribution: Alberta British Columbia Manitoba Possibly other provinces and territories

Affected products

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
Central Foods Co.JIT DNATA Salad- Fruit Dry Pack Combo 4 x 1.36 kg6 28962 63187 1All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 24
Central Foods Co.JIT Cantaloupe – Halves 6LB2.72 kg6 28962 67015 3All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 24
Central Foods Co.JIT Honeydew Halves 6LB2.72 kg6 28962 67017 7All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 24
Central Foods Co.JIT Pineapple – Halved 6LB2.72 kg6 28962 67019 1All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 24
Central Foods Co.Cantaloupe Chunk 3/4″ 3X6LB3 x 2.72 kg6 28962 67014 6All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 24
Central Foods Co.Honeydew Chunk 3/4″ 3X6LB3 x 2.72 kg6 28962 67016 0All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 24
Central Foods Co.Pineapple Chunk 3/4″ 3X6LB3 x 2.72 kg6 28962 67018 4All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 24
Central Foods Co.JIT Watermelon Chunks 6LB2 x 1.36 kg6 28962 67003 0All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 20
Fresh Start FoodsSalad-Fruit Deluxe Pres. Free
(Fruit Salad Deluxe- Preservatives Free)		3.6 kg6 20868 10881 8 All Best By dates up to and including 23 NO 27
Fresh Start FoodsPineapple-Spears 8 LBS
(Pineapple Spears)		3.6 kg6 20868 12108 4 All Best By dates up to and including 23 DE 06
  2. Jump to: Page1
  3. Jump to: Page2
  4. Jump to: Page3
  5. Jump to: Page4
  6. Jump to: Page5
  7. Jump to: Page6
  8. Jump to: Page7
  9. Next

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
  • Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Related Articles