Raquel Espinoza of Produce House Named FPAA 2023 Member of the Year

Tucson, AZ – The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) proudly announced Raquel Espinoza, founder of Produce House, as the 2023 Member of the Year. The prestigious award, established in 2010, is a testament to her outstanding contributions and dedication to the association.

Raquel Espinoza, recognized for her enthusiasm, solid industry experience, and comprehensive understanding of sales and marketing, has left a lasting impression on the FPAA community. Described as having a curious mind and a passion for the association’s success, Raquel’s proactive approach and fresh perspective have resonated with her peers.

During FPAA’s lobbying trips to Washington, DC, Phoenix, and Mexico City, Raquel’s active involvement and welcoming demeanor have made a lasting impression. FPAA Chairman Rod Sbragia commended her for diving into the heart of the association’s challenges, noting her dedication to its success.

“The nominations for Member of the Year often center around how involved a member gets in the association. It’s about how an individual helps raise the visibility of FPAA and our issues, whether by their enthusiasm, hard work, charisma or sheer determination, and this year’s honoree fits the bill,” states FPAA President, Lance Jungmeyer.

A former Board member attested to her seamlessly becoming a vital contributor shortly after joining the board. Her company philosophy, centered around teamwork and community, has proven successful, fostering active participation from her team in FPAA initiatives, including webinars, lunch and learn meetings, and advocacy trips.

“Raquel exemplifies the community in the way she started her company and collaborates with important growers. She’s a leader and a role model in the industry,” stated a former chairman. Espinoza, who founded Produce House in 2015, has demonstrated exceptional leadership, particularly as FPAA’s chairwoman elect.

Having worked for renowned companies such as SunFed, Meyer, Fresh Farms, and GreenPoint, Espinoza brings a wealth of industry knowledge to her role. A member noted, “As a single mom, she said, ‘I can do this produce distribution business,’ and she did. She’s a leader and a role model in the community.”

Raquel Espinoza’s dedication, leadership, and community-oriented approach have rightfully earned her the title of FPAA’s 2023 Member of the Year. The association congratulates her on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to continued collaboration and success under her guidance as Chairwoman in the near future.

About FPAA:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in the growth, harvest, marketing, import, and distribution of produce. For more information, visit www.freshfrommexico.com.