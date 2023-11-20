Ecuador Promoting Trade New York Produce Show December 5-7, 2023

The Trade Office of Ecuador in New York is exhibiting at the New York Produce Show December 5-7, 2023, in New York City, New York. Juan Pablo Cuesta, Trade Commissioner for Ecuador’s Trade Office in New York, stated “This expo that is based in the heart of Manhattan will definitely present our Ecuadorian produce exporters with business and networking prospects to certainly boost Ecuador’s trade with the United States, as well as increase market share.”

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Foreign Agriculture Service, Ecuador ranks in the top 10 countries of significant volume of fresh fruits and preparations into the United States. As a part of Ecuador’s commitment to investment and increasing US-Ecuador trade, the Trade Office of Ecuador in New York will be hosting exporters at their booths to spotlight many of Ecuador’s fresh categories of top agricultural products for import. “Connecting international buyers directly with Ecuadorian producers opens up a variety of trade and investment opportunities. Ecuador’s booths will have an array of producers/exporters representing fresh tropical fruit, roots, herbs and cocoa,” adds Cuesta.

GREEN FRUITS – Products: red and yellow dragonfruit, granadilla, tree tomato, sweet cucumber, lulo fruit.

https://pitanova.com.ec/

FRUTILAMI GROUP – Products: red and yellow dragonfruit, granadilla, tree tomato, sweet cucumber, cocoa.

https://frutilami.com/

GRANFRUTA COMPANY – Products: red and yellow dragonfruit, tree tomato, sweet cucumber, Haas avocado.

https://granfrutaec.com/

EL DRAGON FARM – Products: Dragonfruit

https://eldragonfarm.com/

PUKUNA FARMS – Products: red and yellow dragonfruit, granadilla, sweet cucumber, horned melon, cocoa, cassava, malanga.

https://pukuna.com/

EQINOCCIO VEGETAL – Products: aromatic herbs.

http://eqvegetal.com/

“Ecuador, natural resources, mild climates and diverse geography serves as an exemplary location to grow and harvest extraordinary agricultural products.” adds Cuesta.

The Trade Office of Ecuador in New York, Ecuadorian growers and exporters will be exhibiting at the New York Produce Show at Booths, #458, #460, #462 December 4-6, 2023. Visit Ecuador’s Booths for a place of networking, b2b matchmaking opportunities and taste and see the many samples for freshness and flavor. Make arrangements to ask them about the services of the Trade Office of Ecuador in New York, such as Matchmaking for Ecuadorian exporters, business missions and tours to Ecuador, business agendas and schedule trade visits with Ecuadorian exporters.

For more information about trade with Ecuador, visit Ecuador’s Commercial Office in New York:

800 Second Avenue, Second Floor

New York, NY, 10017

Phone: +1 212-719-2220

Email: ocenuevayork@produccion.gob.ec

Website: www.produccion.gob.ec