Chilean Fruit Industry Evaluating Impact of Last Week’s Rains

The president of Frutas de Chile (formerly known as ASOEX), Iván Marambio, has communicated that the Chilean fruit industry is evaluating the situation in the fields after last week’s rains. More details will be released when available.

“Climate change and the El Niño phenomenon are putting agriculture in Chile and the world to the test. It is never good to have rain during harvest times, as is the case with fruits such as blueberries and cherries, or to have rainfall during flowering periods, as is the case with our table grapes in the central-southern part of ​​the country. Technical teams are carrying out the necessary evaluations, and as soon as we have more information, we will share it”, Marambio stated.

The leader of Frutas de Chile added, “As a sector, we know that adaptation is key, and we have been taking numerous steps to face these climatic changes. We are moving some crops to other productive areas, investing in roofs to cover crops, and in new varieties of fruits resistant to drought and diseases. There are also phytosanitary methods to mitigate damage. Our industry is taking a very proactive approach to the challenges we’re facing.”

Revised estimates for cherries, grapes, and blueberries will be shared as soon as they are available.