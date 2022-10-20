Citrus Preview: Disilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic See Increased Demand & Offer Sustainable Packaging

Chelsea, MA – DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic are ready to deliver delicious, vitamin-packed organic and conventional citrus for the coming citrus season. Current program offerings include navels, mandarins, grapefruit, lemons, and limes – as well as specialty citrus items including heirloom navels, cara-cara navels, blood oranges, minneolas, stem and leaf murcotts, satsumas, golden nuggets, pummelos and melo golds.

Demand for specialty citrus continues to grow in both conventional and organic categories; organic citrus in particular has seen strong growth in the past several years. Organic citrus is one of the leading categories of all organic purchases. This season Morning Kiss Organic and DiSilva Fruit are again prepared to offer the best quality citrus from an extensive grower network. One new offering this citrus season in a revamped juice orange bag, available in both 3lb and 4lb options. The new bag clearly communicates to the consumer that the oranges inside will make the perfect cup of orange juice.

“We’ve seen a steady increase in demand for citrus as consumers continue to seek the health and nutritional benefits of the immune-boosting vitamin C superstars. Navel oranges can provide more than 100% of recommended daily vitamin C in a deliciously refreshing format – and that’s an excellent value proposition,” says Alden Guptill, Sales Manager at DiSilva Fruit.

DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic are looking forward to a strong citrus season. Navel and mandarin volumes are up over last year and Guptill expects plentiful promotional opportunities on bagged citrus. “Consumers are paying more attention than ever to price and value; our focus this season is providing our customers with high quality citrus at a price point that will encourage sales” adds Nelly Czajkowski, Sales Manager at Morning Kiss Organic. “And due to our extensive grower network, we are able to provide consistent year-round programs to our customers not only during the California citrus season but through the year.”

Citrus is freshly packed to order, in customizable packaging reducing loss to spoilage at retail, and therefore protecting the retailer’s bottom line. Produce is delivered daily to ensure the highest quality, and best tasting selection available.

About DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic:

DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic are part of the Arrowfarms family of companies, headquartered in Massachusetts. Products are available year-round in a range of customizable formats and innovative packaging solutions offering economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available.