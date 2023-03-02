Consentio Announces New Hire to Support US Expansion

Consentio, a digital trading platform for fresh produce, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Grecco as VP of Sales for Consentio USA.

John brings considerable experience from the US Fresh produce sector having formerly worked with Phoenix Media, the publishing, consulting, and events company well known for organizing the annual New York Produce Show. He also has a background in digital product sales, having helped Fortune 500 companies develop enterprise and consumer mobile apps.

Andy Makeham, Head of US Operations commented, “John is the ideal partner for us with a solid track record of working with technology solutions as well as having fresh produce experience. Furthermore, he is strategically based in CA, the largest US fresh produce growing region.”

John commented, “I’m thrilled to join the Consentio team at this exciting time for the company, and the produce industry more broadly. I look forward to helping US produce sellers increase their sales, better service customers, and drive innovation within their organizations.”

Consentio is well known for its fresh produce trading platform, and notably its Magic Orders digital tool that automates order input, removing the need to manually key sales orders into the back-office ERP system.

Learn more by visiting www.consentio.co