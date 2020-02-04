Crookham Company Launches Purple and White Sweet Corn

CALDWELL, ID. — Crookham Company has done it again with the release of their new sweet corn variety, Wild Violet. With its unique one-of-a-kind purple and white color and great flavor, this variety is unlike any other sweet corn on the market.

Wild Violet is bred using traditional non-GMO practices. The bi-color corn is a hybrid resulting in an average of 60% purple and 40% white kernels per cob. Crookham Company worked for over 10 years to perfect the variety.

“Wild Violet has a wonderful eating quality with higher antioxidants when compared to other sweet corn varieties,” says George Crookham, CEO of Crookham Company. “We are confident that Wild Violet will bring innovation to the sweet corn category for retailers.”

The differentiation of Wild Violet lies not only in its nutritional value and appearance but in the cooking process. Wild Violet retains its vibrant pigments when cooked without unwanted bleeding. A longer cooking time of this variety results in a deepening of color ranging from violet to indigo.

The Wild Violet variety is packed and distributed coast to coast, with primary suppliers being Hugh Branch Inc., Five Crowns Marketing, and Charlie’s Produce.

Wild Violet will launch nationally in the Spring of 2020.

About Crookham Company

Crookham is a premier and innovative breeding company based along the Snake River in Idaho with a longstanding reputation of excellence. This breeder is a multi-generational business that has been a leader in its category since 1911. Over 100 years later, Crookham continues to be the leader in sweet corn and popcorn and is the oldest and largest sweet corn breeder in the world.