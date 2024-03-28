The Company’s Latest Innovation in High-Flavor Sweet Corn

South Bay, FL. – Branch: A Family of Farms, is thrilled to announce the launch of Sweet Scarlet, a unique addition to their lineup of premium sweet corn varieties. Developed through meticulous breeding practices through seed developers at the Crookham Company, Sweet Scarlet embodies a fusion of exceptional taste and vibrant red color, promising to elevate the corn-eating experience for consumers.

Sweet Scarlet has a distinctive flavor profile that sets it apart from traditional sweet corn varieties. With uniquely sweet notes and distinct red kernels, it offers consumers an enjoyable experience like no other. Sweet Scarlet maintains the familiar texture and taste of traditional sweet corn, making it a versatile choice for any application.

“With the introduction of Sweet Scarlet, we’re not just marketing a new corn variety; we’re sharing a testament to Branch’s unwavering commitment to flavor, quality, and innovation,” said Brett Bergmann,President of Branch: A Family of Farms. “Sweet Scarlet represents the culmination of decades of dedication to our craft and our customers.”

In addition to its sweet flavor, Sweet Scarlet offers several other notable features:

Great Grower Yield: Sweet Scarlet delivers impressive yields, ensuring ample harvests for growers.

Versatile Packaging Options: Available in a convenient 4-count tray or sold in bulk, Sweet Scarlet offers flexibility to meet diverse consumer needs.

Non-GMO Breeding Practices: Sweet Scarlet is bred using traditional non-GMO breeding practices, reflecting Branch’s commitment to quality and sustainability.

Developed by the Crookham Company: The seed for Sweet Scarlet was developed by the renowned Crookham Company, a trusted leader in agricultural innovation for over 100 years, family-owned and operated in the United States.

“With Sweet Scarlet, we’ve harnessed decades of expertise to create a truly remarkable sweet corn variety,” said George Crookham, CEO of Crookham Company. “With its impressive yield potential and traditional breeding practices, Sweet Scarlet produces abundant harvests and encompasses the needs of today’s consumer looking for new and innovative products.”

Sweet Scarlet will launch at select retailers in late April of this year and carry through the peak summer season. For more information on Sweet Scarlet or to obtain samples, contact Brett Bergmann at brett@hughbranch.com

About Branch: A Family of Farms

Since 1957, our founding principles still drive us at Branch: integrity, quality, service, – a commitment to our industry, and the sustainability of our environment. As a family-owned and operated business, we are a premier grower, packer, and shipper of sweet corn in the United States also offering our customers green beans, leafy greens, radishes, and celery.

About Crookham Company

For over a century, Crookham Company has stood as a steadfast leader in the seed industry, dedicated to Seeding Ideas and nurturing growth. Established in 1911, Crookham Company remains a family-owned and operated United States business. Crookham Company has proudly served the agricultural community with top-quality products and unparalleled service for four generations.