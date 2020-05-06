Grimmway to Ship New Crop Cal-Organic Dry Onions & Seasonal Sweet Corn

BAKERSFIELD, CA – Next week Cal-Organic Farms, the nation’s largest producer of organic vegetables, will start shipping freshly-harvested, new crop yellow, red and white onions from their facility in Lamont, CA.

A division of Grimmway Farms, Cal-Organic starts its annual onion harvest in Coachella Valley before transitioning to Kern County in late spring and Cuyama Valley in late summer. The company spreads its plantings across three growing regions in California to be able to provide premium quality white onions through December, red onions through February and a consistent supply of yellow onions year-round.

“Growing conditions have been ideal this year and we’re expecting a good crop,” said Bob Borda, Vice President of Organic Sales at Grimmway Farms. “While the desert experienced mild temperatures throughout the growing season, the overall condition and quality of our onion crop is excellent and we’re looking forward to a great season.”

Cal-Organic is offering organic yellow onions in 2 and 3-pound retail packs and red onions in 3-pound retail packs. The company is also offering white, yellow or red onions in 40-pound bulk cartons filled with medium, large or jumbo sized bulbs. Cal-Organic is also shipping seasonal sweet corn in bulk cartons through June.

Cal-Organic’s onion and corn crops are fully integrated with their year-round vegetable program and Grimmway’s category-leading carrot business. This unique structure allows for seamless ordering and single-stop loading, combining top quality with convenience to suit all retail, foodservice and industrial customer needs. For more information on organic onions and other seasonal specialties, call Cal-Organic Sales at 661-845-3758.