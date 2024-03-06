Florida-Grown Sweet Corn is Comin’ in Hot This Spring

Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida Host Sweet Corn Merchandising Display Contest

FLORIDA – Sunshine Sweet Corn, a collective of fresh sweet corn growers and shippers in Florida who voluntarily participate in Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida (SSCFF), has launched a Merchandising Display Contest. The goal of the contest is to excite consumers during the 2024 fresh season from mid-April through the end of May, increasing sales by volume of Florida-grown sweet corn.

The theme of the Merchandising Display Contest for 2024 is Comin’ In Hot, with a nod to the excitement of the season’s first large-volume shipments of sweet corn from Florida while also celebrating trending flavors that consumers are gravitating toward, spicing up traditional sweet corn recipes.

“Each year, we seek new ways to excite consumers and showcase the versatility of Florida-grown sweet corn,” said Eric Hopkins, SSCFF president. “Complimenting the sweetness of Florida-grown sweet corn with the heat of trending spices and recipes, the merchandising display contest will encourage consumers to try creative and engaging new ways of enjoying sweet corn.”

The display contest is available to retailers and merchandisers who are carrying Sunshine Sweet Corn, specifically, and the displays will be judged on their use of Florida-grown sweet corn sourced from SSCFF. Retailers are encouraged to spice up their produce department, using the point-of-sales materials provided with the contest and relying on additional resources from SSCFF, found on the website https://sunshinesweetcorn.com/recipes/, such as recipes.

“We’re excited for the creativity that we anticipate this display contest will deliver,” said Hopkins. “Comin’ In Hot is a clever way to introduce consumers to new ways of enjoying sweet corn, coupled with their favorite new trending flavors of heat and spice.”

During the contest window, which begins April 8, 2024, and concludes May 31, 2024, retailers are encouraged to celebrate holidays aligning with this year’s theme, such as Cinco de Mayo, the holiday we know in the food industry as an essential celebration of the flavors of

Mexican-inspired dishes, which include sweet corn! Cross merchandising is always encouraged, whether that includes promoting trending spices and sauces to heat up traditional corn recipes, showcasing complimentary Florida-grown fresh produce items such as peppers, tomatoes, and onions, or bringing in other perishable recipe ingredients, adding heat and depth to sweet corn recipes.

The Sunshine Sweet Corn Merchandising Display Contest will award as much as $4,500 in cash prizes to one Platinum ($2,500), one Gold ($1,000), and one Silver ($500) level winner, as well as five $100 Honorable Mentions. Submissions will be accepted digitally and must be submitted no later than June 1, 2024.

For the details and rules for participation, visit https://www.cominginhotfromflorida.com/.

About Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida (SSCFF)

Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida, Inc. (SSCFF) is comprised of 18 grower companies and nine handler companies who joined together to promote and market their corn under the Sunshine Sweet Corn brand. Members collectively grow 30,000 acres of non-GMO, extra tender, extra sweet varieties. SSCFF growers only plant the varieties that meet the taste, quality, and eating experience requirements set by the SSCFF, and Sunshine Sweet Corn quality is always FANCY. Growers regulate themselves for quality control and hire inspectors during the harvest season to ensure that all mandated quality standards are met. One of the things you can count on with Sunshine Sweet Corn is consistency that is fresh from the Sunshine State.