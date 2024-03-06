Pear Bureau Northwest Announces Nationwide Search Following Planned Transition of President and CEO Kevin Moffitt

MILWAUKIE, OREGON – Pear Bureau Northwest, a nonprofit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, today has initiated a nationwide search for the successor to Kevin D. Moffitt, President and CEO, who will be stepping down after 35 years with the organization.

The responsibilities of the role include developing and overseeing the strategic communication, research, marketing and promotion programs designed to help bring profitable returns to the 700 grower families located in Washington and Oregon by increasing awareness and consumption of fresh pears.

The position also includes the role of manager of the fresh pears committee of USDA’s federal Marketing Order 927’s, overseeing all regulatory functions for the nation’s longest-running marketing order.

The industry’s goal is to have someone in place by July 1, 2024.

The Pear Bureau Northwest search committee has posted the job opening on Indeed, Joe Produce and on the Bureau’s LinkedIn account.

Individuals interested in applying for the position should email a resume and cover letter illustrating career history and qualifications to careers@usapears.com.

For more information about Pear Bureau Northwest, please visit the organization’s retail trade site, www.Trade.USAPears.org, or consumer site, www.USAPears.org.