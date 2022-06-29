The Most Amaize-ing Time of The Year is Here

Caldwell, ID – Amaize sweet corn is a unique breed of white corn with a distinct pop, crunch, and ‘real corn’ flavor. Coined ‘The Best Corn You’ll Ever Eat,’ Amaize was developed using traditional methods through a process called hybridization. Crookham Company, the founders of Amaize, spent more than 20 years testing over 10,000 variations of corn to achieve the perfect, sweet crunch consumers crave.

“Our team pursued an insatiable quest for sweet corn perfection,” said George Crookham, CEO of Crookham Company. “Our Amaize corn is known for its delicious taste, texture, and incredible sweetness, creating a mass consumer and retail following.”

Amaize’s outstanding eating quality, comes complementary to its health benefits, making it an ideal pairing for the summer season. This rare breed of white corn is naturally sweet, and consumers recognize the Amaize brand by its color, crunch, and eating experience.

This delicious, sweet corn is officially available in select retailers across the country, such as Harps, Homeland, Tops, Raley’s, Lunds & Byerlys, and Reasor’s, from May to September. Learn more about Amaize by visiting their website www.amaizesweetcorn.com