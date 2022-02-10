Dan Sholl, Fresh Produce Executive and Former General Manager, Wild About Sprouts, Dies at 44

Daniel (Dan) Sholl, an executive in the fresh produce industry and former General Manager of Wild About Sprouts®, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Sholl was 44 years old. He is survived by his loving wife, Claire, and three children, a son, Philip John (7), and twin daughters Sylvi Grace (5) and Cora Josephine (5) along with his father, Jeff Sholl (Susan Harlander), his mother, Deb Sholl and two sisters, Abby and Kristin.

Sholl spent most of his career in fresh produce, starting with sales and marketing for the Green Giant Fresh brand in 2003 in Minnesota. He then moved on to California Sprouts in California in 2010 before becoming General Manager of Wild About Sprouts® in 2016. Sholl was integral to the development of the first Wild About Sprouts® plant utilizing the new patented Cold Grown® process. Sholl touched every aspect of the business including staffing, sales, marketing, food safety, plant operations, inventory, KPI’s, and his favorite, networking.

Sholl attended Marquette University in Wisconsin and obtained a Business Administration degree from Colorado State University (CSU) in 2003. While at CSU, Sholl joined the Ski Club and grew it from 20 members to over 300, turning it into the largest club on a campus.

Sholl enjoyed attending industry events and networking with others in the fresh produce industry. His outgoing personality, smile and dry sense of humor are known to many. Sholl’s unexpected passing has been devastating to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed for his gregarious, loving and generous spirit.

Sholl had an uncanny ability to make friends with whomever he met, he delighted in music, sang unabashedly and always had an opinion. He was an outdoor enthusiast who loved to ski and hike in the many state and national parks near his home in Sacramento. He enjoyed sharing his passions with his wife and children, especially his love of the mountains and the outdoors.

A memorial service and reception for family, neighbors, business colleagues and friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. PST on Feb. 26, 2022 at the Chapel at East Lawn Memorial Park located at 4300 Folsom Boulevard, East Sacramento, CA 95819. A reception follows at noon at The Greenhouse located adjacent to the Chapel. The service will be live-streamed (https://www.eastlawn.com/obituary/daniel-sholl/). There will also be a Celebration of Life this summer in Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for Sholl’s children as a 529 college savings plan. If you care to contribute, please email Deb Sholl at debsholl.grandkids.fun@gmail.com for more information.