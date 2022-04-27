Wild About Sprouts Introduces New Packaging Labels as Growth Continues

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rä Foods LLC Wild About Sprouts® is excited to announce continued retail growth through expansion into additional Kroger divisions across the country as well as introduction into Meijer stores in the north. Wild About Sprouts® has also created new, bright, eye-catching packaging labels that clearly highlight each variety option that attracts attention to the packaging on the shelf and also to the entire category section.

“Wild About Sprouts® is on a mission to reach consumers across the country with fresh, living, safe, healthy, flavorful sprouts,” said Jeff Sholl, Owner, Wild About Sprouts®. “We have significantly expanded our growing capacity and in turn, the availability of Cold Grown® Wild About Sprouts® in the eastern, northern and southern United States. Retailers are eager to help us meet the increasing consumer demand for fresh, safe sprouts. Our bright new labels will help attract consumers to the shelf to learn more about the Wild About Sprouts® difference and the benefits of sprouts.”

Wild About Sprouts® are different from traditional sprouts and are grown in individual 3 ounce containers using a patented Cold Grown® process (PAT No. 10015936) that results in the safest sprouts available. The patented Cold Grown® process prevents the growth of pathogens and eliminates handling that could introduce contaminants and promote spoilage. As an additional safety step, final product pathogen testing occurs before every shipment. The result is also a naturally long shelf life meaning these sprouts will last long after other produce in your refrigerator spoils.

“You can see the difference in our sprouts and it’s all about how we grow them,” said Sholl. “Our patented Cold Grown® process is trusted by grocers across the country and by thousands more consumers who understand the nutritional benefits of these tiny, living plants including the benefits of plant protein and fiber.”

Wild About Sprouts® seeds are planted directly in individual retail packages, the sprouts remain alive and completely untouched until harvested by consumers in their homes. Another benefit is Wild About Sprouts® are produced in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way, being herbicide- and pesticide-free, non-GMO and using only ¼ cup of water per package with no water waste. In addition, each package and growing pad is recyclable.

With no washing, chopping or peeling, Wild About Sprouts® are an easy way to get more veggies and plant-based protein and fiber in your diet. “Eaten raw or cooked, Wild About Sprouts® compliment any type of cuisine,” added Sholl. “Use them on any dish you want to add color, flavor and crunch!”

Wild About Sprouts® come in six varieties: 100% Clover, Broccoli/Clover blend, Clover/Radish blend, 100% Alfalfa, Clover/Alfalfa blend and 100% Broccoli.

For more information on Wild About Sprouts® or for store information, visit www.wildaboutsprouts.com, https://www.facebook.com/wildaboutsprouts/ and https://www.instagram.com/wild_about_sprouts/.

About Rä Foods

Rä Foods LLC, located in Southlake, TX, is the parent company of Wild About Sprouts® and Wild About Bread™. At Rä Foods, healthful eating is made delicious, nutritious and simple. Whether you want a delicious homemade, fresh baked bread or a refreshingly different, flavorful, healthful alternative to lettuce, Rä Foods has options that will add variety and wholesome goodness to all eating occasions.