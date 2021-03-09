Sprouts Farmers Market Announces New Stores

PHOENIX — In a release issued under the same headline on Friday, March 5th, by Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), please note that in the second paragraph, the quote was referring to the second half of 2021, not 2020. Additionally, in the third paragraph, the Texas location is in Grand Prairie, Texas, not Las Colinas, Texas. The corrected release follows:

Sprouts Farmers Market today announced a series of new stores, including four with a new, smaller format in line with previously announced strategy, and one store relocation. The healthy grocer will open approximately 20 stores this year. Sprouts is known for offering a unique farmer’s market experience through an open layout fostering customer engagement, and a curated selection of innovative and responsibly sourced healthy products.

“This year, Sprouts will densify its footprint with more stores opening in California, Florida and Texas,” said Dave McGlinchey, Sprouts Chief Format Officer. “We’re excited to introduce our newest format in four stores in the second half of 2021 and plan to feature this format with even more stores next year, when we will be expanding at unit growth of 10% or more.”

Among the openings are 10 stores in Florida where the grocer has been growing rapidly since 2018 and currently operates 23 locations. Stores in Dania Beach, Fla., Grand Prairie, Texas, Phoenix, Ariz., and Smyrna, Ga. will introduce Sprouts’ updated, smaller format which averages 25,000 square feet, and one store in Tustin, Calif. will be remodeled this year with the new layout.

“Our refreshed format highlights the unique experience Sprouts is known for while emphasizing product innovation, attributes and departments meaningful to our target customers like high-quality meat and seafood, frozen items and plant-based products,” said McGlinchey. “The smaller size is very efficient and keeps produce at the heart of the store while maintaining our familiar open layout that will offer more assortment of products for a treasure hunt shopping experience.”

Sprouts will also open two new local produce distribution centers this year, one in Aurora, Colo. in March and another in Orlando, Fla. later in the year. The new centers will drive supply chain efficiencies by positioning stores within 250 miles of the centers.

Sprouts currently operates 362 stores in 23 states. Future stores are planned for:

Boynton Beach, FL

Brandon, FL

Buford, GA

Dania Beach, FL

Denver, CO

Garden Grove, CA

Grand Prairie, TX

Homestead, FL

Las Colinas, TX

Maricopa, AZ

Menifee, CA

Miami, FL

Oakland Park, FL

Orlando, FL

Phoenix, AZ (relocation)

Port St. Lucie, FL

Reno, NV

Smyrna, GA

Tampa, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Each new store will bring approximately 110 new career opportunities to the market. Grand opening dates and hiring information for each location will be shared at a later date. For a list of current stores, visit sprouts.com/stores.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.