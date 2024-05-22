True Story Foods Hot Dogs Now Available at Sprouts Farmers Market Stores Nationwide

Organic Grass-Fed Uncured Beef Hot Dogs now sold at all 400+ Sprouts locations

(Fairfield, CA) – San Francisco-based True Story Foods, a family-run producer of all-natural, quality meats that are raised with respect, has just launched its Organic Grass-Fed Uncured Beef Hot Dogs at all Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. Currently Sprouts carries a selection of the company’s sliced deli meats.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with hot dogs just in time for grilling season,” says True Story CEO Phil Gatto. “With a customer that seeks out the best in organic, natural, and better-for-you products, Sprouts is a natural retail fit with our brand.”

True Story hot dogs are made with 100% organic, grass-fed beef and a touch of spice, then smoked in real smoke ovens to deliver a naturally smoky and savory flavor. They are skinless to deliver the perfect flavor and snap with no animal casing. The beef is humanely and sustainably raised on family ranches.

“Quality grass-fed beef and time-honored, artisanal processes can truly transform the taste of a hot dog,” says Matthew Gatto, the company’s COO and head of farm partnerships. “Customers tell us time and time again that these are the best hot dogs they’ve ever tasted.”

Since it was founded in 2011, True Story’s mission has been to reconnect consumers with real, natural foods, while allowing family farmers to sustain their way of life. Its clean ingredient promise dictates that its meats contain no nitrites or nitrates, artificial colors or flavors, preservatives, gums, or stabilizers. The animals are raised with all vegetarian feed and no antibiotics ever.

For wholesale inquiries, please contact sales@truestoryfoods.com. For more information, please visit TrueStoryFoods.com.

ABOUT TRUE STORY FOODS

True Story Foods is a family owned and operated company crafting clean, humanely raised meats. Based in Fairfield, CA, it works with a network of family farmers and ranchers to source humanely raised pork, beef, chicken, and turkey for its line of all-natural, No Antibiotics Ever, and Organic deli meats, hot dogs, sausages, bacon, and fresh pork. All True Story animals are raised with Room to Roam® and in compliance with California’s Proposition 12.