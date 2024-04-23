True Story Foods Hits the Produce Section With New ‘Protein Toppers’ Diced Chicken

Fully cooked diced chicken in three salad-friendly flavors now available in 250+ stores

Fairfield, CA – True Story Foods, a family-run producer of all-natural, quality meats that are raised with respect, is bringing protein to the produce aisle with a brand new product, Protein Toppers ($6.99-7.99 SRP/6 oz package). Offering a full serving of protein, the fully cooked diced chicken is available in three flavors—Oven Roasted, Roasted Garlic, and Teriyaki Sesame—perfect for garden and Caesar salads, Asian-inspired chopped salads, and more. Protein Toppers are now available at over 250 retail locations including Misfits Market, Fresh Thyme, New Seasons Market, Pete’s Market, Lassens, and many independent grocers.

“We created this product with the key insight that there was something missing from the produce section: protein,” says True Story CEO Phil Gatto. “When we think about the way we shop, it makes sense to offer shoppers everything they need to make a healthy, delicious, and filling salad at home, all in the same part of the grocery store.

Made for busy consumers looking for convenient protein solutions, Protein Toppers come with the True Story promise of humane raising, No Antibiotics Ever, and only the all-natural ingredients customers find in their own kitchens. Meant to be grabbed alongside a bagged salad, they offer up to 15 grams of salad-ready protein per serving.

Protein Toppers make the perfect protein addition to wraps, quesadillas, deli salads, soups, and much more. Some retailers are carrying the product in the produce section, while others are merchandising it with their sliced deli items.

“Our Organic Thick Carved Oven Roasted Chicken product has long been a top seller. We hope that this new format, flavor variety, and merchandising approach will help turn a new set of consumers into True Story fans,” Gatto says, adding, “Our goal is to be there wherever consumers are searching for high-quality, humanely raised meat.”

Since it was founded in 2011, True Story’s mission has been to reconnect consumers with real, natural foods, while allowing American family farmers to sustain their way of life. Its clean ingredient promise dictates that its meats contain no nitrites or nitrates, artificial colors or flavors, preservatives, gums, or stabilizers. The animals are raised with all vegetarian feed and no antibiotics ever.

In addition to retail locations, consumers can find Protein Toppers online via True Story Foods’ online shop. Oven Roasted and Roasted Garlic flavors can also be purchased online at Misfits Market. For wholesale inquiries, please contact sales@truestoryfoods.com. For more information, please visit TrueStoryFoods.com.

ABOUT TRUE STORY FOODS

True Story Foods is a family owned and operated company crafting clean, humanely raised meats. Based in Fairfield, CA, it works with a network of American family farmers and ranchers to source humanely raised pork, beef, chicken, and turkey for its line of all-natural, No Antibiotics Ever, and Organic deli meats, hot dogs, sausages, bacon, and fresh pork. All True Story animals are raised with Room to Roam® and in compliance with California’s Proposition 12.