Mission Produce To Showcase Diversified Sourcing At CPMA

Oxnard, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”) a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, announced it will be showcasing The Mission Advantage and its diversified sourcing strategy at the upcoming Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Conference and Trade Show in Vancouver, Canada, from April 23-25, 2024.

“As we focus on strengthening our North American retail, wholesale, and foodservice partnerships, we look forward to presenting The Mission Advantage to key customers in the Canada market,” said Cheryl Hoefs, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With our diversified sourcing strategy and two state-of-the-art distribution centers in Toronto and Calgary, our ability to meet market demand for our partners is unmatched. We source from two or more origins year-round to promote supply reliability, and we cover key markets with flexible deliveries, custom ripe programs, and elite customer service. CPMA is a valuable opportunity to discover how our competitive advantages can bring added benefits to both new and existing customers.”

As part of Mission Produce’s diversified sourcing strategy, the Company is currently sourcing avocados from Mexico and California. The start of the Peruvian season is on the horizon and is expected to support demand during the anticipated transition of Mexico’s crop in late June. Mango supply is currently coming from Mexico, Guatemala, and Nicaragua, with Tommy Atkins and Honey mangos as the predominant varieties.

Mission Produce will be exhibiting at CPMA booth #1226. To learn more about The Mission Advantage or to schedule a meeting for the show, email SalesReps@missionproduce.com.