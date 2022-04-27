100% Perfect Packaging Solution for Fresh Produce Supplier

100% Pure New Zealand is the country’s long-standing marketing slogan. And Best Berries are growers and suppliers of 100% pure fresh strawberries and raspberries in New Zealand.

So, when they were seeking a packaging solution for their produce, it had to be 100% suited to their requirements for supply to the New Zealand and overseas markets.

After extensive evaluation of their options, Best Berries chose K-Reseal from global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier KM Packaging.

K-Reseal is the lidding film range that can be repeatedly opened and resealed to the tray.

Best Berries had required a fully printed reclose lidding film with macro ventilation holes for their APET 250g and 454g punnets of strawberries.

The punnets needed to have a tamper-evident seal from the point of packing through to the consumer first opening the pack.

Mono PET solution for punnet and film

KM Packaging’s K-Reseal lidding film proved to be the perfect solution by meeting all of Best Berries’ requirements.

The owner of Best Berries, Boman Zakari, said: “Our customers were interested in reclose lidding options. KM Packaging were able to provide the solution.”

One of the challenges of this project was that Best Berries’ tray sealing machinery settings had no waste film allowance between each lid, on a four-across tooling layout.

Boman said: “We were concerned about the tight tolerance on our sealing machine tool, but the team from KM advised on the settings and we had no issues.”

After the successful eye mark trial, KM supplied the fully-printed order and shipped it by a combination of air and sea to coincide with the start of the customer’s picking season.

Best Berries is now able to offer its customers the security of tamper evidence along with the convenience of easy opening and reclose lid. The product looks great and stands out on-shelf in store.

The lidding film offers the added advantage of being a mono laminate PET, which matches the tray, ensuring that the whole pack is designed for recyclability.

Boman said: “Our customers are happy with the packing innovation. And it really looks great. It has been an excellent experience working with KM. The team are very helpful and try their best to provide solutions to any problems.”

Improved pack presentation and shelf appeal

The K-Reseal range is compatible with most tray sealing machines and is suitable for chilled and ambient storage.

It seals to rPET, APET and CPET trays, and options include mono-material, antifog, and high barrier.

The range can incorporate print designs for improved pack presentation and shelf appeal. It can also include macro holes, hot needle or laser perforation for advanced packaging solutions such as when the products need to respire.

K-Reseal lidding film offers multiple benefits, including:

Improved consumer convenience.

Improved pack presentation.

Extended shelf-life.

Reduced food wastage.

Reduced pack weight.

And it is suitable for multiple market sectors, including:

Fresh produce.

Meat, poultry, and seafood.

Bakery and desserts.

Dairy and cheese.

Plant-based protein.

