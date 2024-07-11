Matt Gilks Steps into Keyrole at KM Packaging

KM Packaging, a global provider of flexible packaging and lidding films, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Gilks as Business Development Manager.

In his new role, Matt will serve as a key contact for clients seeking optimal packaging solutions within the UK and Ireland. Commenting on his appointment, Matt said: “Together with the team, I navigate the technical complexities, ensuring we meet all food-grade requirements and lead times while truly understanding the customers’ requirements to provide a positive packaging experience.”

He added: “I have always been passionate about packaging, and joining KM Packaging has been a long-time aspiration. The company’s skills, knowledge, and the quality they deliver to customers set them apart in the industry.”

Looking forward, Matt stated: “Managing client expectations and staying ahead in a fast-paced industry will be key, but I’m confident in my ability and proactive approach.”

Outside of work, Matt enjoys an active lifestyle. He shared: “I love mountain biking – the bigger the hill, the better. I also enjoy playing and watching football and spending quality time with my wife and our three sons.”

About KM Packaging

At KM Packaging, we deliver reliable packaging solutions for the produce, ambient, chilled and frozen convenience food markets, as well as for confectionery and snacks. Offering one of the most comprehensive ranges of lidding films available on the global market today, we work closely with customers to find the right packaging solution to ensure their products are protected, presented, and preserved.