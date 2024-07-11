The First 5 All-America Selections (AAS) Winners for 2025

All-America Selections (AAS), North America’s most well-known and respected non-profit plant trialing organization has five new AAS Winners available for the 2025 gardening season.

Brokers, growers and retailers will want to add these proven garden performers to their assortments to prep for demand coming in 2025. Breeder sales contacts are included below the winner description.

All AAS Winners are trialed throughout North America by professional, independent, volunteer judges who grow new, never-before-sold entries next to comparisons that are considered best-in-class. Only those entries that have superior garden performance, better than the comparisons, are granted the AAS award designation.

The newest AAS Winners for 2025 are:

Dianthus Capitan Magnifica National Winner

Nasturtium Baby Gold Regional Series Winner

Nasturtium Baby Yellow Regional Series Winner

Nasturtium Baby Red Regional Series Winner

Zinnia Zydeco Fire National Winner

Each of the newest AAS Winners will soon be featured in custom videos on their individual AAS Winner web page and on the AAS YouTube channel.

All AAS Winners are marketed through social media, public relations and trade shows and are proudly grown in AAS Display and Introduction Gardens across North America. In addition, the AAS office creates and maintains a wide variety of marketing pieces and resources for anyone in the industry to use, such as:

Dianthus interspecific Capitán™ Magnifica

AAS Non-Seed Ornamental Winner

National Winner

A magnificent captain for your garden! It’s smooth sailing with these blooms, whether in your garden or on your patio in containers. AAS Judges were very impressed with this new dianthus as it continued blooming and growing even through summer’s heat. One quick shearing after blooming and it bounced back with a profusion of beautiful pink blooms that sport a consistent, light pink edging. New interspecific breeding gives this beauty more heat tolerance than traditional dianthus varieties which also have stems long enough to use as cut flowers. Bonus, the more flower stems you cut for indoor enjoyment, the more blooms this Capitan puts forth. Upgrade your garden with the award-winning Capitan Magnifica dianthus!

Bred by Selecta One

Sales information

(Click link for order contact)

Tropaeolum minus Baby Gold

AAS Ornamental from Seed Winner

Regional Series Winner: Heartland, Northeast, Mtn/Southwest

Oh Baby! A new color in the popular Baby series of nasturtiums! If you love Baby Rose, then Baby Gold is a “must-add” for your garden. The Baby series is known for being a petite-flowered, mounding variety with healthy, dark foliage ideal for containers and small space gardens. AAS’ expert judges praised the uniformly compact plants that produced intense gold-colored flowers that did not fade. Their compact habit means less “flower flopping” with their blooms remaining upright throughout the season. The golden yellow color is contrasts beautifully with the dark-green foliage. Bonus: both the leaves and flowers are edible!

Bred by Takii EU

Distributed by American Takii

(Click link for order contact)

Tropaeolum minus Baby Yellow

AAS Ornamental from Seed Winner

Regional Series Winner: Heartland, Northeast, Mtn/Southwest

Oh Baby! A new color in the popular Baby series of nasturtiums! If you love Baby Rose then Baby Yellow should also be considered. The Baby series is known for being a floriferous, petite, mounding variety with healthy, dark foliage ideal for containers and small space gardens. AAS’ expert judges praised the uniformly compact plants that produced soft yellow flowers. Their compact habit means less “flower flopping” with their blooms remaining upright throughout the season. The soft yellow color provides a nice contrast against the dark-green foliage. Bonus: both the leaves and flowers are edible!

Bred by Takii EU

Distributed by American Takii

(Click link for order contact)

Tropaeolum minus Baby Red

AAS Ornamental from Seed Winner

Regional Series Winner: Heartland, Northeast, Mtn/Southwest

Oh Baby! A new color in the popular Baby series of nasturtiums! If you love Baby Rose then her sister Baby Red is another great addition! The Baby series is known for being a floriferous, petite, mounding variety with healthy, dark foliage ideal for containers and small space gardens. AAS’ expert judges praised the uniformly compact plants that produced rich, red flowers. Their compact habit means less “flower flopping” with their blooms remaining upright throughout the season. The red blooms provide a nice contrast against the dark-green foliage. Bonus: both the leaves and flowers are edible!

Bred by Takii EU

Distributed by American Takii

(Click link for order contact)

Zinnia Zydeco™ Fire

AAS Seed Ornamental Winner

National Winner

Let the Zydeco Zinnia boogie into your garden! Inspired by the lively, foot-stomping music of Southwest Louisiana, this zinnia bursts with sunshine-bright, fully double flowers that are noticeably larger than the comparisons. Picture a kaleidoscope of fiery orange blooms, swaying on sturdy stems all summer long, right up until the first frost. Judges across North America couldn’t resist its infectious charm – the Zydeco boasts not only incredible flower power, but also long-lasting blooms on disease-resistant foliage because of the marylandica heritage. This AAS Winner is the perfect way to add a vibrant melody to your garden’s symphony of color!

Bred by Syngenta Flowers Sales Information

(Click link for order contact)

All-America Selections (AAS) is a non-profit organization that conducts confidential and impartial trials of new, never-before-sold annual ornamentals, perennials and vegetables throughout North America.

Each fall, we accept new variety entries that have not yet been introduced to the market.

Then, entries are trialed in more than 50 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Currently available comparison varieties are grown side-by-side with the entries for a one-to-one comparison of garden performance, earliness, flower or fruit size or any other characteristic important to the home gardener.

Our 80+ Trial Judges are horticulture professionals at universities, public gardens, extension offices,

seed companies, breeding companies, retailers and commercial growers. They VOLUNTEER their time

to do these trials and judge each entry on its garden performance.