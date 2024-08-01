Zydeco Fire Zinnia Earns 2025 AAS Award

Syngenta Flowers’ new Zydeco™ Fire Zinnia has been awarded a 2025 All-America Selections (AAS) Award.

Zydeco™ is Syngenta Flowers’ newest Zinnia marylandica series, known for its fully-double flowers that are 25% larger than the competition and excellent disease resistance and impressive heat and drought tolerance. Zydeco™ comes in four bright colors: Deep Yellow, White, Cherry, and Fire. Plants are fast-to-finish and available as SatinCoat seed. Zydeco™ Zinnia is the breeding work of Senior Breeder and Industry Achievement Award Winner, Todd Perkins. In addition to Zydeco Fire’s new AAS recognition, the entire Zydeco™ series received a Reader’s Choice Medal of Excellence Award at Cultivate’22 in Columbus, OH.

AAS winners are flowers and vegetables that have been “Tested Nationally & Proven Locally.™” Each AAS entry is tested for superior garden performance by horticulture professionals across North America.

AAS Judge observations on Zydeco™ Fire included the following:

“Flowers are medium-sized with a round shape. Blooms are holding up well in the fall, better than the 2 comparisons.”

“Very nice habit. Low, spreading, more vigorous habit. Lots of flowers, good color. Nice green foliage.”

“A winner from start to finish. Bloomed quickly and until frost with consistently double, large flowers. Plants stayed healthy and compact the whole season.”

“Entry had the largest most double flowers also plant habit and longevity were great.”

“The entry was exceptional all season. Definitely much larger and more double than others currently on the market. Great habit and color. Knockout!”

For Zydeco™ Zinnia supply, please reach out to your local sales rep or our customer service team at (800) 549-0158. For a complete list of all our AAS products please visit the resource section listed below.

Resources

Zydeco Zinnia Information

Zydeco Fire AAS Product Page

Zydeco Zinnia Culture Sheet

Syngenta Flowers AAS Award Winners