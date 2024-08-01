Zydeco Fire Zinnia Earns 2025 AAS Award

Syngenta Flowers’ new Zydeco™ Fire Zinnia has been awarded a 2025 All-America Selections (AAS) Award. 

Zydeco™ is Syngenta Flowers’ newest Zinnia marylandica series, known for its fully-double flowers that are 25% larger than the competition and excellent disease resistance and impressive heat and drought tolerance. Zydeco™ comes in four bright colors: Deep Yellow, White, Cherry, and Fire. Plants are fast-to-finish and available as SatinCoat seed. Zydeco™ Zinnia is the breeding work of Senior Breeder and Industry Achievement Award Winner, Todd Perkins. In addition to Zydeco Fire’s new AAS recognition, the entire Zydeco™ series received a Reader’s Choice Medal of Excellence Award at Cultivate’22 in Columbus, OH. 

AAS winners are flowers and vegetables that have been “Tested Nationally & Proven Locally.™” Each AAS entry is tested for superior garden performance by horticulture professionals across North America.

AAS Judge observations on Zydeco™ Fire included the following: 

“Flowers are medium-sized with a round shape. Blooms are holding up well in the fall, better than the 2 comparisons.”

“Very nice habit. Low, spreading, more vigorous habit. Lots of flowers, good color. Nice green foliage.”

“A winner from start to finish. Bloomed quickly and until frost with consistently double, large flowers. Plants stayed healthy and compact the whole season.”

“Entry had the largest most double flowers also plant habit and longevity were great.”

“The entry was exceptional all season. Definitely much larger and more double than others currently on the market. Great habit and color. Knockout!”

ClassVariety NameYearSeed, TC, or CuttingRegion
ZINNIAZydeco Fire2025SeedNational
PEASnak Hero2020SeedNational
GERANIUMCalliope® Medium Dark Red 2017CuttingNational
KALEPrizm F12016Seed National
IMPATIENS NEW GUINEAFlorific Sweet Orange F12014Seed National
PENSTEMONArabesque Red F12014Seed Regional
GERANIUMPinto Premium White to Rose F12013Seed National
MARIGOLDMoonsong Deep Orange F12010Seed National
VIOLAEndurio Sky Blue Martien F12010Seed National
OSTEOSPERMUMAsti White F12008Seed National
ZINNIAZowie! Yellow Flame F12006Seed National
ZINNIAMagellan Coral F12005Seed National
CLEOMESparkler Blush F12002Seed National
IMPATIENSVictorian Rose1998Seed National
PETUNIAFantasy Pink Morn1996Seed National
GAILLARDIARed Plume1991Seed National
PETUNIAPolo Burgundy Star1990Seed National
PETUNIAPolo Salmon1990Seed National
PETUNIAUltra Crimson Star1988Seed National
SQUASHSunburst1985Seed National
ZINNIAFantastic Light Pink1982Seed National
IMPATIENSBlitz orange-scarlet1981Seed National
MARIGOLDJanie1980Seed National
ZINNIAPeter Pan Flame1980Seed National
CUCUMBERSaladin1979Seed National
PEPPERDutch Treat1979Seed National
GERANIUMShowgirl1977Seed National
SPINACHMelody1977Seed National
HOLLYHOCKMajorette1976Seed National
DIANTHUSMagic Charms1974Seed National
PETUNIACircus1972Seed National
DIANTHUSQueen of Hearts1971Seed National
SNAPDRAGONLittle Darling1971Seed National
HOLLYHOCKSilver Puffs1971Seed National
DIANTHUSChina Doll1970Seed National
SNAPDRAGONMadam Butterfly1970Seed National
SNAPDRAGONBright Butterflies1966Seed National
MUSTARDGreenwave1957Seed National
PHLOXSalmon Glory Twinkle1957Seed National
SPINACHAmerica1952Seed National
MUSTARDPrizewinner, C.L.S.1951Seed National
HOLLYHOCKIndian Summer1949Seed National
ASTERVictory Giants Mixed1943Seed National
MORNING GLORYLavender Rosette1940Seed National
HOLLYHOCKIndian Spring1939Seed National
PANSYCoronation Gold1938Seed National
RADISHBilliard Ball1938Seed National
SNAPDRAGONCelestial1938Seed National
ENDIVEPrizewinner1937Seed National
KOHLRABITriumph of Prague1937Seed National
LETTUCEAtlantic1937Seed National
SNAPDRAGONWhite Spire1937Seed National
SPINACHBloomsdale No. 51937Seed National
PETUNIAFlaming Velvet1936Seed National
CABBAGEJust Right1935Seed National
RADISHWhite Pearl1935Seed National
SPINACHViking1935Seed National

