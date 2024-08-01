Zydeco Fire Zinnia Earns 2025 AAS Award

Syngenta Flowers’ new Zydeco™ Fire Zinnia has been awarded a 2025 All-America Selections (AAS) Award.
Zydeco™ is Syngenta Flowers’ newest Zinnia marylandica series, known for its fully-double flowers that are 25% larger than the competition and excellent disease resistance and impressive heat and drought tolerance. Zydeco™ comes in four bright colors: Deep Yellow, White, Cherry, and Fire. Plants are fast-to-finish and available as SatinCoat seed. Zydeco™ Zinnia is the breeding work of Senior Breeder and Industry Achievement Award Winner, Todd Perkins. In addition to Zydeco Fire’s new AAS recognition, the entire Zydeco™ series received a Reader’s Choice Medal of Excellence Award at Cultivate’22 in Columbus, OH.
AAS winners are flowers and vegetables that have been “Tested Nationally & Proven Locally.™” Each AAS entry is tested for superior garden performance by horticulture professionals across North America.
AAS Judge observations on Zydeco™ Fire included the following:
“Flowers are medium-sized with a round shape. Blooms are holding up well in the fall, better than the 2 comparisons.”
“Very nice habit. Low, spreading, more vigorous habit. Lots of flowers, good color. Nice green foliage.”
“A winner from start to finish. Bloomed quickly and until frost with consistently double, large flowers. Plants stayed healthy and compact the whole season.”
“Entry had the largest most double flowers also plant habit and longevity were great.”
“The entry was exceptional all season. Definitely much larger and more double than others currently on the market. Great habit and color. Knockout!”
For Zydeco™ Zinnia supply, please reach out to your local sales rep or our customer service team at (800) 549-0158. For a complete list of all our AAS products please visit the resource section listed below.
Resources
Syngenta Flowers AAS Award Winners
|Class
|Variety Name
|Year
|Seed, TC, or Cutting
|Region
|ZINNIA
|Zydeco Fire
|2025
|Seed
|National
|PEA
|Snak Hero
|2020
|Seed
|National
|GERANIUM
|Calliope® Medium Dark Red
|2017
|Cutting
|National
|KALE
|Prizm F1
|2016
|Seed
|National
|IMPATIENS NEW GUINEA
|Florific Sweet Orange F1
|2014
|Seed
|National
|PENSTEMON
|Arabesque Red F1
|2014
|Seed
|Regional
|GERANIUM
|Pinto Premium White to Rose F1
|2013
|Seed
|National
|MARIGOLD
|Moonsong Deep Orange F1
|2010
|Seed
|National
|VIOLA
|Endurio Sky Blue Martien F1
|2010
|Seed
|National
|OSTEOSPERMUM
|Asti White F1
|2008
|Seed
|National
|ZINNIA
|Zowie! Yellow Flame F1
|2006
|Seed
|National
|ZINNIA
|Magellan Coral F1
|2005
|Seed
|National
|CLEOME
|Sparkler Blush F1
|2002
|Seed
|National
|IMPATIENS
|Victorian Rose
|1998
|Seed
|National
|PETUNIA
|Fantasy Pink Morn
|1996
|Seed
|National
|GAILLARDIA
|Red Plume
|1991
|Seed
|National
|PETUNIA
|Polo Burgundy Star
|1990
|Seed
|National
|PETUNIA
|Polo Salmon
|1990
|Seed
|National
|PETUNIA
|Ultra Crimson Star
|1988
|Seed
|National
|SQUASH
|Sunburst
|1985
|Seed
|National
|ZINNIA
|Fantastic Light Pink
|1982
|Seed
|National
|IMPATIENS
|Blitz orange-scarlet
|1981
|Seed
|National
|MARIGOLD
|Janie
|1980
|Seed
|National
|ZINNIA
|Peter Pan Flame
|1980
|Seed
|National
|CUCUMBER
|Saladin
|1979
|Seed
|National
|PEPPER
|Dutch Treat
|1979
|Seed
|National
|GERANIUM
|Showgirl
|1977
|Seed
|National
|SPINACH
|Melody
|1977
|Seed
|National
|HOLLYHOCK
|Majorette
|1976
|Seed
|National
|DIANTHUS
|Magic Charms
|1974
|Seed
|National
|PETUNIA
|Circus
|1972
|Seed
|National
|DIANTHUS
|Queen of Hearts
|1971
|Seed
|National
|SNAPDRAGON
|Little Darling
|1971
|Seed
|National
|HOLLYHOCK
|Silver Puffs
|1971
|Seed
|National
|DIANTHUS
|China Doll
|1970
|Seed
|National
|SNAPDRAGON
|Madam Butterfly
|1970
|Seed
|National
|SNAPDRAGON
|Bright Butterflies
|1966
|Seed
|National
|MUSTARD
|Greenwave
|1957
|Seed
|National
|PHLOX
|Salmon Glory Twinkle
|1957
|Seed
|National
|SPINACH
|America
|1952
|Seed
|National
|MUSTARD
|Prizewinner, C.L.S.
|1951
|Seed
|National
|HOLLYHOCK
|Indian Summer
|1949
|Seed
|National
|ASTER
|Victory Giants Mixed
|1943
|Seed
|National
|MORNING GLORY
|Lavender Rosette
|1940
|Seed
|National
|HOLLYHOCK
|Indian Spring
|1939
|Seed
|National
|PANSY
|Coronation Gold
|1938
|Seed
|National
|RADISH
|Billiard Ball
|1938
|Seed
|National
|SNAPDRAGON
|Celestial
|1938
|Seed
|National
|ENDIVE
|Prizewinner
|1937
|Seed
|National
|KOHLRABI
|Triumph of Prague
|1937
|Seed
|National
|LETTUCE
|Atlantic
|1937
|Seed
|National
|SNAPDRAGON
|White Spire
|1937
|Seed
|National
|SPINACH
|Bloomsdale No. 5
|1937
|Seed
|National
|PETUNIA
|Flaming Velvet
|1936
|Seed
|National
|CABBAGE
|Just Right
|1935
|Seed
|National
|RADISH
|White Pearl
|1935
|Seed
|National
|SPINACH
|Viking
|1935
|Seed
|National