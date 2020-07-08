Two New Varieties Earn Valued AAS Winner Award

All-America Selections, North America’s oldest and most well-known non-profit plant trialing organization, is pleased to announce two new AAS Winners for the 2021 garden season.
All AAS Winners are trialed throughout North America by professional, independent, volunteer judges who grow new, never-before-sold entries next to comparisons that are considered best-in-class. Only those entries that had superior garden performance better than the comparisons are granted the AAS award designation.
This set of AAS Winners are:
Celosia Kelos® Candela Pink (Regional)
Squash Goldilocks F1 (National)
AAS Edible Winner
National Winner
Once upon a time, there was an acorn squash named Goldilocks. In summer trials all across North America, the vigorous plant, high yield, disease tolerance, and rich nutty flavor of this variety had our judges saying, “Ahhh, this squash is just right!” like in the fairy tale. The bright orange fruits with uniform shape and color double as an ornamental decoration. Makes a great compliment to AAS Winner Honey Bear acorn squash.
Bred by EarthWork Seeds, distributed by Osborne Quality Seeds.
(Click link for order contact)
AAS® Winner Data
- Genus species: Cucurbita pepo
- Common name: Squash Acorn
- Fruit size: 4 inches x 4 inches
- Fruit shape: Round to oval
- Color: Orange
- Plant height: 30 inch vines
- Plant spread: 4-5 feet
- Plant habit: Bushy, Compact
- Garden location: Full sun
- Garden spacing: 2 feet x 6 feet
- Length of time to harvest: 85 days from seeding, 70 days from transplant
- Closest comparisons on market: Table Gold, Cream of the Crop
AAS Ornamental from Vegetative Cutting Winner
Regional Winner – Northeast, Southeast, Great Lakes and Mountain/Southwest
You know it’s good when an AAS Judge calls an entry the “Energizer Bunny” that just kept blooming! Across the board, the judges loved the bright pink blooms that rose above the foliage, almost like a tall, tapered candle! Unique, showy plumes of pink flowers kept their color all season long and the judges agree that this is a perfect filler plant to add height and interest to a combination container planting. But it is also useful in mass plantings, borders and general garden use. Another added bonus: it works as a dried flower.
(Click link for order contact)
AAS® Winner Data
Genus species: Celosia spicata
Common name: Celosia
Flower color: Pink
Foliage color: Green
Flower size: 10-15 inches long flower spikes
Plant height: 25-30 inches
Plant habit: Upright
Plant type: Annual
Garden location: Full sun or partial shade
Garden spacing: 15-20 inches
Closest comparisons on market: Celosia Kelos® Fire Pink