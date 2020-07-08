Two New Varieties Earn Valued AAS Winner Award

All-America Selections, North America’s oldest and most well-known non-profit plant trialing organization, is pleased to announce two new AAS Winners for the 2021 garden season.

All AAS Winners are trialed throughout North America by professional, independent, volunteer judges who grow new, never-before-sold entries next to comparisons that are considered best-in-class. Only those entries that had superior garden performance better than the comparisons are granted the AAS award designation.

This set of AAS Winners are:

Celosia Kelos® Candela Pink (Regional)

Squash Goldilocks F1 (National)

Squash Goldilocks F1

AAS Edible Winner

National Winner

Once upon a time, there was an acorn squash named Goldilocks. In summer trials all across North America, the vigorous plant, high yield, disease tolerance, and rich nutty flavor of this variety had our judges saying, “Ahhh, this squash is just right!” like in the fairy tale. The bright orange fruits with uniform shape and color double as an ornamental decoration. Makes a great compliment to AAS Winner Honey Bear acorn squash.

Bred by EarthWork Seeds, distributed by Osborne Quality Seeds.

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Cucurbita pepo

Cucurbita pepo Common name: Squash Acorn

Squash Acorn Fruit size: 4 inches x 4 inches

4 inches x 4 inches Fruit shape: Round to oval

Round to oval Color: Orange

Orange Plant height: 30 inch vines

30 inch vines Plant spread: 4-5 feet

4-5 feet Plant habit: Bushy, Compact

Bushy, Compact Garden location: Full sun

Full sun Garden spacing: 2 feet x 6 feet

2 feet x 6 feet Length of time to harvest: 85 days from seeding, 70 days from transplant

85 days from seeding, 70 days from transplant Closest comparisons on market: Table Gold, Cream of the Crop

Celosia Kelos® Candela Pink

AAS Ornamental from Vegetative Cutting Winner

Regional Winner – Northeast, Southeast, Great Lakes and Mountain/Southwest

You know it’s good when an AAS Judge calls an entry the “Energizer Bunny” that just kept blooming! Across the board, the judges loved the bright pink blooms that rose above the foliage, almost like a tall, tapered candle! Unique, showy plumes of pink flowers kept their color all season long and the judges agree that this is a perfect filler plant to add height and interest to a combination container planting. But it is also useful in mass plantings, borders and general garden use. Another added bonus: it works as a dried flower.

Bred by Beekenkamp Plants

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Celosia spicata

Common name: Celosia

Flower color: Pink

Foliage color: Green

Flower size: 10-15 inches long flower spikes

Plant height: 25-30 inches

Plant habit: Upright

Plant type: Annual

Garden location: Full sun or partial shade

Garden spacing: 15-20 inches

Closest comparisons on market: Celosia Kelos® Fire Pink