Trusted Veal from Europe Hosts International Study Tour 

The Dutch Meat Industry Association welcomed North American delegation, providing an intimate look at Dutch veal production from farm to fork

AMSTERDAM – Trusted Veal from Europe, the premier supplier of the world’s finest veal, recently opened its doors to a group of American and Canadian key stakeholders for a European study trip. The goal of the trip was to offer insights into the production process, stringent sustainability and animal welfare practices, and education on culinary aspects of Dutch veal production. The study trip was part of a three-year EU campaign to promote the product in North America.

During the four-day study trip, attendees experienced an up-close-and-personal view of Dutch veal production, from farm to fork. Guests toured a state-of-the-art production facility and saw firsthand the modern techniques and high-quality standards that are used in veal production, as well as extensive research and safety measures that inform strict quality controls. They also learned about innovative farming methods at the DrieVeld Research Centre and toured various veal farms, viewing calves to learn about the care and feeding of the animals. Attendees also visited wholesalers, participated in culinary training and extensive product sampling with meals prepared by executive chef Edgar Buhrs, and even made time to experience Dutch culture during the action-packed trip, visiting the historic Zaanse Schans and enjoying an evening boat trip through Amsterdam’s famous canals.

“We are proud to offer an in-depth look at European veal production through these study trips,” says Frans van Dongen, director of international affairs at Dutch Meat Industry Association. “We take great pride in the excellence of our product and it is our honor to help educate our guests on how we supply our customers with premium-quality, sustainable veal. We hope attendees returned home with new knowledge, inspiration and appreciation for the Dutch veal industry.”

Attendees included retail and foodservice executives, a chef from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and a prominent industry journalist.

The Dutch Meat Industry Association will host a second study trip to take place in October 2024, in conjunction with the SIAL Paris trade show. Interested attendees can contact Meg Becker (m.becker@midan.com) to request more information.

About Trusted Veal from Europe

Trusted Veal from Europe is supported by the European Union and the Dutch Meat Industry Association (Centrale Organisatie voor de Vleessector or COV). COV represents the collective interests of employers in the Dutch meat sector, including in the fields of food safety, labor issues, animal welfare, quality of processes and products, logistics and the sustainable position of the industry in the food industry chain and the Dutch and international markets. COV, which employ about 12,000 employees, accounts for approximately 90% of the Dutch meat turnover (excluding chicken), which amounts to more than 8 billion euros annually. COV is affiliated with the European umbrella organization for the meat sector UECBV. To learn more visit trustedveal.com.