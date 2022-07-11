Pennsylvania Beef Council Supporting Hands-On Education With Beef & Veal

Bedford – Beef and veal have been popular this past year within middle and high school culinary classrooms across the state. For its ninth year, the Pennsylvania Beef Council (PBC) with support from Formula 1 Feeds, Catelli Brothers, and Marcho Veal provided beef and veal grants to Family and Consumer Science educators during the 2021-2022 school year with over 2,100 students benefitting from the grant program. Educators participating in the program were creative in executing their lessons, extending beef and veal resources to their students in a variety of ways.

Tara Zhookoff, educator at Lancaster Career and Technology Center in Mount Joy, PA commented, “The Veal in the Classroom program is a great way to introduce new proteins to the students and not just on paper, but through a hands-on experience where the students get to experience the cooking and tasting of the product. The lesson on veal is eye opening because the students learn where their food comes from and not just from a foam platter at the grocery store. Being able to have veal in the classroom is a great asset to our culinary program.” This testimony speaks volumes to the impact the program has within our state.

The PBC is launching the Beef & Veal in the Classroom program for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Each year, Family and Consumer Science classrooms are selected to participate in the Beef & Veal in the Classroom program. Teachers are either offered reimbursement for beef purchases or veal product delivered to their school for in-classroom lessons. For more information about the 2022-2023 grant program, please visit the PA Beef Council’s website.

To view more photos from the program's activities, visit the PA Beef Council Facebook page.

Media Contact: Kaitlyn Swope, kswope@pabeef.org; 814-623-2698

