Pennsylvania Beef Council’s “PA BEEF TO PA SCHOOLS” initiative Beefs-Up the School Lunch Tray

Bedford, PA – The Pennsylvania Beef Council (PBC) launched the “PA BEEF TO PA SCHOOLS” initiative in Fall 2022. Now in its second year, the program continues to build momentum and interest across the Commonwealth. The program is spearheaded by the PBC, your local Beef Checkoff at work, with additional funding support from the PA Department of Agriculture through an ag commodity promo grant. Additionally, local producers have also provided generous donations, as it remains a priority and passion to feed the next generation.

Bedford County producers have given back in a big way! As of the end of February, all Bedford County School Districts, which include Bedford, Northern Bedford, Chestnut Ridge, Tussey Mountain and Everett, will be serving local beef that was donated by local producers. The program provides the opportunity to place quality protein on the lunch tray for students to enjoy while connecting them to their local agriculture community. With these generous donations from local Bedford County producers and the surrounding area, we estimate to provide a total of 5,200 pounds of ground beef through the end of the school year which will impact a total of nearly 4,500 students.

The PA Beef to PA Schools program is currently active in 32 school districts throughout the state with growing participation. Beef includes ten essential nutrients that can support a healthy and active lifestyle through the power of protein.

“We are passionate about a program that is truly making a difference for the schools, for the students, and for the ag community. We appreciate the partnership and passion to fuel young minds with quality protein,” said Nichole Hockenberry, PA Beef Council, Executive Director. “Our desire is to provide quality nutrition and grow the next generation of beef consumers.”

To learn more, contact Nichole Hockenberry, PA Beef Council, Executive Director at nhockenberry@pabeef.org or 1-888-4BEEFPA.

The Pennsylvania Beef Council is a producer-controlled and funded organization, which administers the Beef Checkoff Program in Pennsylvania. The Beef Checkoff Program assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. Checkoff revenues may be used for promotion, education and research programs to improve the marketing climate for beef.